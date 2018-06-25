BuzzFeed News

Cardi B Confirmed On Twitter That She Married Offset Months Before His Public Proposal

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper ended her announcement: "Well now since you lil nosey fucks know at least ya can stop saying i had a baby out of wedlock."

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 25, 2018, at 5:08 p.m. ET

On Monday, TMZ reported that it had dug up the marriage certificate for rappers Cardi B and Offset (of the group Migos) that shows they got married eight months ago.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Some fans were surprised, especially given how the marriage happened before Offset publicly proposed during a concert in October...

Excuse me....What???? You mean to tell me when Offset "proposed" to Cardi in October, they had already been married for a month??? urgfh;eirghlesruighrleisugh;aerisugh https://t.co/J2Z5iq4Jgb
Sky @skykandie

Cardi and Offset were married before he proposed? Sooo they really faked a whole proposal
#BaldheadBae @MACnPearl

...while others noted how Cardi's single "Be Careful," which addresses the rumors that Offset cheated on her, now makes even more sense.

View this video on YouTube
@TMZ So he was cheating when they was officially married.... Whew Chile
QUEEN 🅴 @NickiXQueenB

He proposed in October they got secretly married in September. No wonder she wasn’t going anywhere when those cheating scandals hit 😩
Tamantha 🐝 @Tamantha_5

Once the internet was ablaze with comments on the couple's big secret, Cardi B hopped on Twitter to confirm she was already married to Offset for almost a year. She also said getting married was a moment she wanted to keep to herself and that the ceremony came together one morning on a whim. "I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!" she wrote.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . https://t.co/U3uHFOT3qK
iamcardib @iamcardib

Cardi B, who is set to give birth to her child with Offset in July, ended by saying, "Well now since you lil nosey fucks know at least ya can stop saying i had a baby out of wedlock."

