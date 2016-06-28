Egyptians Are Outraged After This Prominent Journalist Was Deported To Lebanon

Liliane Daoud was arrested from her home in Cairo on Monday night and put on a flight to Beirut.

Daoud’s deportation came hours after eight policemen raided her house in Cairo earlier on Monday night and took her with them. “We had no information about her for more than five hours, and then she texted us to tell us she is at the airport heading back to Lebanon,” said Zyad El-Elaimy, Daoud’s lawyer.

Authorities did not show any documents to justify the raid or her arrest, Elaimy said, but she was told that she could no longer stay in the country. Daoud had ended her contract with her channel earlier in the afternoon.



Daoud, who holds dual British-Lebanese citizenship, has left her 12-year old daughter behind in Cairo.

After moving to Egypt in 2011, Daoud was one of the few remaining critical journalists in the country following the ouster of Mohamed Morsi. Her show The Full Picture, which had been broadcast on ONtv for the last five years, was one of the rare platforms in Egypt that invited members of the political opposition to express their views.