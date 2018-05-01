15 Incredible Broadway Performances That Were Snubbed By The Tony Awards This Year

Julieta Cervantes

With its nearly four-hour runtime, The Iceman Cometh has plenty of moments for all of its actors to shine. Michael Potts leaves an especially lasting impression as Joe Mott, the former proprietor of a gambling house. Denzel Washington has earned deserved acclaim (not to mention a Tony nomination) for his performance as Hickey, particularly his climactic 20-minute monologue, but Potts delivers speeches that are just as arresting. His searing indictment of the racism he has endured and his proud proclamations of how he has learned to navigate a world dominated by white men are some of the play's most compelling moments.