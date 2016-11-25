Your Emails Are Not Swaying Members Of The Electoral College
And some of them are kind of getting annoyed.
Electors in states across the country are being inundated with phone calls and emails from Hillary Clinton supporters, asking them to vote against President-elect Donald Trump when the electoral college meets in December.
Anti-Trump hopefuls are appealing to electors in more than two dozen states where electors are not legally bound to cast a vote for that state's popular vote winner. It's a last-ditch, very long-shot effort to get Clinton into the White House.
BuzzFeed News reached out to several electors to find out how they're dealing with all of the emails coming in. Some electors have put up auto-replies to deal with the deluge. Here's one:
John Haggard, an elector from Michigan, put up an auto-response saying he had gone hunting.
This elector added a picture of Trump in his auto-response, just to really get the point across.
The email read:
Thank you for your email.
As a result of being an electoral college member I am now receiving thousands of emails a day from Hillary Clinton supporters asking me to change my vote. If you are one of these people know that I am 100% certain that I will vote for our President-Elect Mr. Donald J. Trump.
If you are trying to reach me for any other reason, I encourage you to use one of my other emails or you can call/text me.
I have attached a picture of the 2nd time we honored President Donald J. Trump as our Statesman of the Year and I am ready for America to start winning again and encourage everyone to support our new president.
Here's an excerpt from another *lengthy* auto-response.
Bruce Ash, an elector from Arizona, said that he is getting anywhere from 2,000-3,000 emails per day.
“I get it. This has been a long and difficult election cycle we’ve been in,” Ash said.
He said the majority of emails are from concerned voters that associate Trump with being homophobic, racist, sexist, and a host of other descriptors.
“The descriptions all run along those lines. They are demanding because they are afraid for their futures,” Ash said.
Ash said he plans to vote for Trump because he feels it is his duty to honor the will of the people.
Texas elector Rex Teter said she has no hesitation about voting for Trump.
“I’m a firm believer, and I play by the rules,” Teter told BuzzFeed News.
These electors are not just hearing from voters in their state.
Teter she was getting emails from voters across the nation. As of Wednesday she said she had gotten more than 6,200 emails to her work account, approximately 1,000 emails at her personal account, and about 75 letters at home.
“I’ve not responded just because of the volume,” Teter said.
