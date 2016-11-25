Your Emails Are Not Swaying Members Of The Electoral College

And some of them are kind of getting annoyed.

Anti-Trump hopefuls are appealing to electors in more than two dozen states where electors are not legally bound to cast a vote for that state's popular vote winner. It's a last-ditch, very long-shot effort to get Clinton into the White House.

BuzzFeed News reached out to several electors to find out how they're dealing with all of the emails coming in. Some electors have put up auto-replies to deal with the deluge. Here's one:

"I read one, and then they're all the same," Haggard said about the emails.

Haggard told BuzzFeed News he has gotten about 6,000 emails but plans on voting for Trump.

John Haggard, an elector from Michigan, put up an auto-response saying he had gone hunting.

This elector added a picture of Trump in his auto-response, just to really get the point across.

Bruce Ash, an elector from Arizona, said that he is getting anywhere from 2,000-3,000 emails per day.

“I get it. This has been a long and difficult election cycle we’ve been in,” Ash said.

He said the majority of emails are from concerned voters that associate Trump with being homophobic, racist, sexist, and a host of other descriptors.

“The descriptions all run along those lines. They are demanding because they are afraid for their futures,” Ash said.

Ash said he plans to vote for Trump because he feels it is his duty to honor the will of the people.