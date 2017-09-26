Some House Democrats Are Taking A Knee On The House Floor To Protest Trump
The take-a-knee protests continue to spread, and now they've even reached the House floor.
You may have heard NFL athletes have been taking a knee during the national anthem in the last couple of days.
Kneeling during the anthem began last year with then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was making a statement against how minorities are treated by police.
A couple of members of the US House of Representatives decided they wanted to take a knee too.
And New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman followed suit.
On Tuesday morning, the president shot off several more tweets related to the NFL.
The latest member to kneel on the House floor is Rep. Mark Pocan from Wisconsin.
