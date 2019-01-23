Nancy Pelosi Won’t Let Trump Deliver His State Of The Union While The Government Is Shut Down

Earlier Wednesday, Trump wrote to Pelosi that it would be “so very sad” if he couldn’t deliver the speech.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to President Donald Trump on Wednesday he will not be able to give the State of the Union in the House chamber while the government is still shut down. The current partial government shutdown still has no end in sight and is the longest in American history. “I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened,” Pelosi said in the letter, sent Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s Pelosi’s letter to Trump, saying that when she invited him for SOTU “there was no thought that the government would still be shut down.”

Her letter comes in response to one sent earlier the same day from the White House, notifying Pelosi the president still planned on giving his speech on Tuesday, January 29 from the House chamber.

Citing security concerns because of the government shutdown, Pelosi wrote to Trump last week requesting that he delay the address or submit it in writing, but Trump did not acquiesce to the request. “It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and, very importantly, on location!” Trump wrote in his letter Wednesday. In his letter, Trump pointed out that Pelosi had invited him to give the address on January 3, at the start of the new Congress and after the shutdown had already started. But Pelosi countered that at that time, “there was no thought that the government would still be shut down.” The president could still deliver an Oval Office address or take his speech elsewhere. But his Republican colleagues in the House are pushing for him to deliver it in the chamber as planned: On Wednesday, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy signed and submitted a resolution that would allow Trump to give the speech in the chamber. Republicans have little say however, given that they don’t control the House floor.

