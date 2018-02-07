Six Members Of Congress Lost Their Jobs Over Sexual Harassment. Now Their Colleagues Are Changing Their Behavior.

“Times have changed. A lot of the behavior that probably would have gone unnoticed a few years ago is not tolerated now.”

After half a dozen of their colleagues were felled by sexual harassment allegations, members of Congress in both parties say they have changed behavior they once viewed as acceptable or never gave a second thought to, hoping to avoid seeing their names in similar headlines.

“I have always been a hugger, you know I love people, and even 10 years ago I started to get much more careful about it to make sure that it was never unwanted or inappropriate,” said Virginia Democratic Rep. Don Beyer. “And the #MeToo movement has just even heightened more my sense of ... I want to be consciously aware that as an older man, that I may come from a culture that is not nearly appreciative or respectful enough of the women with whom I work, and to take my cues from them.”

While making their way onto the House floor or in meetings, some members have responded to this moment by joking and asking out loud whether it’s OK to hug or touch their colleagues. Others are taking it more seriously.

Several House members said they’ve changed how they interact with constituents, particularly in light of former Sen. Al Franken’s resignation. The Minnesota Democrat was accused of forcibly kissing and inappropriately touching multiple women, in many cases while they were being photographed with him. Several members told BuzzFeed News they now either ask for permission to put their arms around people while taking photographs or keep their hands placed clearly in front of them.

Asked about male lawmakers saying they are rethinking putting their hands around constituents for photographs, Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock said, "That’s not what the problem is.”

“The problem is misuse of power and ... demeaning, humiliating women in a sexual way … and using that position of power to exploit them,” Comstock, who has been outspoken on the issue of sexual harassment, told BuzzFeed News. “I understand the discussions on that are going [on], but I think that’s a false discussion of what the problems are. I think the women that we’ve heard from— those aren’t the complaints that we’ve heard … It’s not somebody accidentally putting a hand someplace or not, it’s somebody who consistently is engaging in predatory behavior that is meant to demean.”

In just the last two months, six members of Congress — from both parties — have resigned or decided not to run for reelection due to sexual harassment allegations. Along with Franken, Reps. John Conyers and Trent Franks have resigned from their seats. Reps. Blake Farenthold, Ruben Kihuen, and Patrick Meehan have decided not to run for reelection.

“The movement has, I think, really reached everyone in the country and made them think. It’s the same case in the Congress. … There’s everything from some serious discussions, you know, with some of my male colleagues asking me questions, what do I think … to the kind of boyish things of, ‘Is it alright if I tell you you look nice today? That’s not offensive, is it?’ So there’s a range. There’s a range. But what it says is that they’re thinking about it, and that’s important,” California Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo told BuzzFeed News.

But these questions, often asked lightly, are just the surface of a real fear of getting it wrong. In light of those fears, several members of the House spoke with BuzzFeed News on the condition that their name not be used to speak more candidly on the subject.