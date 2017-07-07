BuzzFeed News

Melania Trump Couldn't Leave Her Guesthouse Because Of The Fierce Protests In Germany

The protests, which turned violent on Thursday, continued as the summit kicked off on Friday.

By Lissandra Villa

Posted on July 7, 2017, at 1:34 p.m. ET

Raucous protests in Hamburg, Germany, continued on Friday against world leaders meeting there for the first day of the G20 summit, with police deploying water cannons and demonstrators using gas for a second day in a row.

BuzzFeed News is live from the protests. Watch our footage here:

The protests began earlier this week, but escalated on Thursday after negotiations between police and protest leaders broke down and grew violent.

Earlier in the day, protesters swarmed around the guesthouse where President Trump was staying with the first lady, delaying her departure.

The activists set dozens of cars on fire, and attempted to stop leaders from entering the grounds of the summit. On Friday morning, Melania Trump&#x27;s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, said: &quot;The Hamburg police could not give us clearance to leave.&quot;She was prevented from participating in today&#x27;s spousal program, which she was looking forward to.&quot;Spouses of the world leaders in attendance at the summit were scheduled to take a boat ride, have lunch, and tour a climate control center on Friday. The first lady tweeted her concern for those who were injured during the protests.
Police deployed powerful water cannons against the protesters for a second day.

And protesters used gas.

Police put out a statement that said bats and pepper spray were used on at least one group that consisted of approximately 350 people.

An MSNBC reporter, speaking live after being hit by gas, held up what appeared to be a piece of concrete as an example of what was being thrown at the police line.

Greenpeace activists are among the protesters, but the organization denied that they were involved in any of the violence. A release from the organization states they are "demanding a swift and strong implementation" of the Paris climate agreement, which Trump announced the US will withdraw from.

"By principle, Greenpeace is opposed to violence – regardless from what side. Our approach are peaceful and creative forms of protest," a statement provided to BuzzFeed News by Greenpeace stated.

At least one Greenpeace protester was pulled from the water, NBC News reported.

The reporter tweeted the protester "appeared lifeless," but later also tweeted it was "possible the protester was passively resisting."

Greenpeace did not respond to BuzzFeed News' inquiry if any of their members were arrested, but said none of their activists were injured.

