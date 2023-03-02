A Republican Lawmaker Who's Pushing A Drag Ban Defended The Time He Did Drag "As A Joke"

Schatzline, a former pastor, introduced Texas’s HB 1266 in mid-January. Like dozens of bills across the US attempting to ban drag from the eyes of the public — and minors in particular — Schatzline’s bill would amend the state’s Business and Commerce Code to redefine a venue that allows drag performances as a “sexually oriented business.”

This would mean that businesses that allow drag performances — whether that be a drag queen story hour or a club night — would be in the same category as adult bookstores, “sex parlors,” and adult movie theaters.

Though it is unclear how the Texas bill would be enforced, Schatzline’s performance, under the language he introduced, appears to meet his definition of drag.

The bill defines the art form as a performance “in which a performer exhibits a gender identity that is different than the performer’s gender assigned at birth using clothing, makeup, or other physical markers and signs, lip syncs, dances, or otherwise performs before an audience for entertainment.”

Schatzline is now the third Republican to be caught violating his own party’s attempts to restrict drag.

Last weekend, a photo that appears to be Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee dressed in a cheerleader skirt, wig, and pearl necklace went viral on Reddit. The photo was shared only a few days after Tennessee’s legislature sent HB 9, the state’s drag ban, to Lee’s desk. The Republican governor is expected to sign the ban, as well as one on gender-affirming care for minors, into law as soon as this week.

Lee did not confirm or deny his appearance in the photo taken from his 1977 high school yearbook. “What a ridiculous, ridiculous question that is,” he told the Tennessee Holler in a video interview. “Conflating something like that to sexualized entertainment in front of children, which is a very serious subject.”

In January, a 2008 photo of Rep. George Santos of New York in a red feathery dress, silver earrings, and a full face of makeup spread like wildfire across social media. The Republican member of Congress, who has been accused for months of lying and misrepresenting almost every aspect of his past, denied that he ever performed as a “drag queen” in Brazil. He did not, however, deny that he did drag. Santos told reporters at the time, “I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life.”

Though Republicans have united around calling out any kind of gender presentation that differs from the expectations of one’s sex assigned at birth, before the last few years, plenty of conservatives also apparently considered drag to simply be fun.

In 2009, the Hawkins County Republican Party in Tennessee held a drag show as a fundraiser. Then-representative Zach Wamp, future governor Bill Haslam, and then-representative Phil Roe were all in attendance.