The Dune: Part Two London premiere took place yesterday, and it’s safe to say that the celebs stepped out in style.

From Florence Pugh to Anya Taylor-Joy, the star-studded cast of Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated sequel — which hits theaters on March 1 — looked incredible as they posed at the lavish event.

But there’s one cast member in particular who undoubtedly stole the show: Zendaya.

As you might’ve seen by now, Zendaya rocked up to the Dune: Part Two event in a silver, robot-esque suit that was pulled from a 1995 Manfred Thierry Mugler collection.

And, unsurprisingly, she looked absolutely stunning.

Well, among all the online discourse about the iconic look, one particular photo of Zendaya posing directly next to her close friend and Dune costar Timothée Chalamet attracted heaps of attention once fans highlighted just how different their outfits were.

Timothée, who portrays protagonist Paul Atreides in the film, paired an oversized black T-shirt with some silver Haider Ackermann trousers. And while he certainly looked great, many fans agreed that he looked pretty underdressed next to Zendaya.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts, many internet users quipped that Timothée didn’t get the memo ahead of the Dune event.

“Zendaya is absolutely someone you call to see what she's wearing before you get ready,” one person tweeted.

“When the invite says ‘smart casual’ and you interpret that pretty differently,” someone else joked.

Another user quipped, “Zendaya went full robot & Timothée went robot-casual,” while one more added, “zendaya giving alien superstar and then here go timothee giving spaceship tech support.”

“Cracks me up that she looks incredible and badass, and he wore a shirt,” one more tweet read.

In Timothée’s défense, it’s hard to outdo something like this!

