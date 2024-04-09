"It's Important That We Felt Safe": Zendaya Praised The "Very Helpful" Intimacy Coordinator Who Worked With Her, Mike Faist, And Josh O'Connor On "Challengers"

"I spoke with my colleagues so that we could find a way to feel at ease," Zendaya shared as she discussed how she, Mike, and Josh "got to bond and feel good with each other."

When the trailer for Luca Guadagnino's Challengers was released last summer, it took the internet by storm.

The image is a still from the &quot;Challengers&quot; movie trailer showing three people in a close moment on a bed, likely from a scene in the film
MGM / Via youtube.com

The R-rated film stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former pro tennis player turned coach, at the center of an apparent love triangle with fellow athletes Art (her husband) and Patrick (her ex-boyfriend), portrayed by Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.

Closeup of Mike Faist, Zendaya, and Josh O&#x27;Connor
Emmanuel Dunand / AFP via Getty Images

The film is set to be released in theaters later this month on April 26, and it's safe to say that fans are super excited.

This week, the leading cast of Challengers stepped out at the film's Italian premiere, where they were asked about how they handled shooting intimate scenes.

Josh O&#x27;Connor, Zendaya, and Mike Faist
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter on the carpet, Zendaya revealed that the trio had an intimacy coordinator who helped them feel "safe."

Three actors in a scene from the &quot;Challengers&quot; film sitting closely on a bed, with emotions visible on their faces
MGM / Via youtube.com

"We had an intimacy coordinator, which was fantastic and very helpful because it was important that we felt safe," she said.

Zendaya in a chic white suit with a sparkling necklace
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Zendaya went on to reveal that she, Mike, and Josh spent plenty of time together off-screen to ensure that they felt "at ease" when it came to shooting intimate scenes.

Josh O&#x27;Connor, Zendaya, and Mike Faist
Emmanuel Dunand / AFP via Getty Images

"I spoke with my colleagues so that we could find a way to feel at ease. We played tennis together, we went out together, we rehearsed together. We got to bond and feel good with each other," she said.

Zendaya in an elegant white strapless gown with a wavy hairstyle at an event
Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Mike agreed with Zendaya's remarks, adding that the "real friendship" that developed between the leading trio is what "created the basis of the film."

Closeup of Mike Faist
Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

"We were able to spend time together during rehearsals and beyond, especially with Josh. We were able to get to know each other as people before we could get into the film," he said.

"We created a real friendship that created the basis of the film," he added.

Challengers will be released in theaters in the US on April 26!

