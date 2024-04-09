"It's Important That We Felt Safe": Zendaya Praised The "Very Helpful" Intimacy Coordinator Who Worked With Her, Mike Faist, And Josh O'Connor On "Challengers"

When the trailer for Luca Guadagnino's Challengers was released last summer, it took the internet by storm.
The R-rated film stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former pro tennis player turned coach, at the center of an apparent love triangle with fellow athletes Art (her husband) and Patrick (her ex-boyfriend), portrayed by Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.
The film is set to be released in theaters later this month on April 26, and it's safe to say that fans are super excited.
This week, the leading cast of Challengers stepped out at the film's Italian premiere, where they were asked about how they handled shooting intimate scenes.
Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter on the carpet, Zendaya revealed that the trio had an intimacy coordinator who helped them feel "safe."
"We had an intimacy coordinator, which was fantastic and very helpful because it was important that we felt safe," she said.
Zendaya went on to reveal that she, Mike, and Josh spent plenty of time together off-screen to ensure that they felt "at ease" when it came to shooting intimate scenes.
"I spoke with my colleagues so that we could find a way to feel at ease. We played tennis together, we went out together, we rehearsed together. We got to bond and feel good with each other," she said.
Mike agreed with Zendaya's remarks, adding that the "real friendship" that developed between the leading trio is what "created the basis of the film."
"We were able to spend time together during rehearsals and beyond, especially with Josh. We were able to get to know each other as people before we could get into the film," he said.
"We created a real friendship that created the basis of the film," he added.