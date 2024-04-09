Zendaya Shared Her "Complicated Feelings" On Child Stardom As She Recalled Being "Thrust" Into A "Very Adult Position" At A Young Age When She Became The Family "Breadwinner"

"I'm almost going through my angsty teenager phase now because I didn't really have the time to do it before. I felt like I was thrust into a very adult position: I was becoming the breadwinner of my family very early, and there was a lot of role reversal happening."

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed Staff

Zendaya was just 13 when she landed a leading role in the Disney Channel original series Shake It Up.

Closeup of Zendaya and Bella Thorne when they were younger
Bob D'amico / Disney Channel via Getty Images

The now-Emmy Award-winning actor starred alongside Bella Thorne in the hit teen sitcom, which premiered in 2010.

Zendaya ultimately went on to bag several other leading roles at Disney, including in the series K.C. Undercover and the film Frenemies.

Closeup of Zendaya accepting an award
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Nickelodeon

But of course, things took a massive turn for the star once she landed a role in her first feature film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, in 2017.

A closeup of Zendaya wearing an outfit with a draped detail at a Spider-Man film event
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Zendaya portrayed Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson in the Marvel film alongside leading actor Tom Holland, whom she began dating in 2021.

And ever since, Zendaya's acting career has gone from strength to strength. She starred alongside Zac Efron in The Greatest Showman later in 2017, landed the leading role in the hit HBO series Euphoria in 2019, and appeared in Denis Villeneuve's Dune in 2021.

Over the years, Zendaya has credited her parents — who worked as teachers — with helping her achieve such tremendous success.

Zendaya with her mother and father
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

In 2021, Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer, appeared on Tina Knowles's Talks with Mama Tina, where she recalled picking up extra work so that Zendaya could get her first taste of acting at a summer conservatory program.

Claire Stoermer and Zendaya hugging
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for ELLE

In fact, a resurfaced clip of the heartwarming conversation went viral on X this week, garnering almost 500,000 views.

"We were paycheck to paycheck, so I took that second job," Claire told Tina. She later added that when Zendaya's agent suggested she move to LA for increased work opportunities, her dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, immediately made it happen.

@Nonygrmania me + my dad live in la but my mom is a teacher so she couldn't quit and move out with us:( but I c her like every other week!:)

— Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 17, 2011
Twitter: @Zendaya

"I was basically like, 'I want to do this,' and my dad quit his job as a teacher to make it happen," Zendaya shared in 2017. "My mom stayed in Oakland because she had two jobs: teaching and working at the California Shakespeare Theater at night. Those two jobs paid for all of our car trips back and forth for the year I was auditioning. Luckily, I had parents who were like, 'You know what? We believe in you.' I got my first job on the Disney Channel when I was 13, and it was just me and my dad in an apartment in downtown LA."

Looking back on her upbringing in 2016, Zendaya told Ellen DeGeneres, "I gotta give it to my parents. I'm really lucky to have the parents that I have. They just have always instilled in me those core values that I think I have to carry with me through everything. I give it up to them, I give it up to my family."

Now, Zendaya is opening up about the reality of being her family's "breadwinner" at such a young age.

Closeup of Zendaya on the red carpet in a strapless dress
Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Sitting down with British Vogue ahead of the release of her new film Challengers, Zendaya admitted she has "complicated feelings" about child stardom.

Zendaya posing with a smile, wearing a casual top, at a daytime event
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

"I have complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye, or being a child actor," she said.

Closeup of Zendaya
James Devaney / GC Images

"We've seen a lot of cases of it being detrimental... And I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, 'Oh, OK, wait a minute: I've only ever done what I've known, and this is all I've known,'" she continued.

Zendaya in a draped gown with updo hairstyle at an awards event
Rick Rowell / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"I'm almost going through my angsty teenager phase now because I didn't really have the time to do it before. I felt like I was thrust into a very adult position: I was becoming the breadwinner of my family very early, and there was a lot of role-reversal happening, and just kind of becoming grown, really," she said.

Zendaya poses in a fashionable gray halter dress with minimal jewelry
Greg Doherty / WireImage

As a result of this, Zendaya went on to note that she sometimes feels as though she "can't enjoy" pivotal moments of her career.

"Now, when I have these moments in my career — like, my first time leading a film that's actually going to be in a theater — I feel like I shrink, and I can't enjoy all the things that are happening to me, because I'm...very tense," she shared. 

"I think that I carry that from being a kid and never really having an opportunity to just try shit. And I wish I went to school," she added.

You can read Zendaya's full British Vogue interview here.

