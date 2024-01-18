Amid News That We’ve Been Pronouncing Travis Kelce’s Name Wrong This Whole Time, A Resurfaced Clips Shows He Spent The First “25 Years” Of His Life Saying It Wrong Too

“I have been saying Kel-ce way too long to stop now,” one fan wrote.

Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed Staff

Every now and then, a celebrity will surprise fans by revealing that their name has long been pronounced wrong.

Take Rihanna, for example, who revealed in 2010 — and again in 2019 — that her name is pronounced “Re-ANNE-uh,” not “Re-AHH-na.”

The same goes for Chrissy Teigen, who admitted in 2018 — after spending years in the spotlight — that she was “tired” of living a “lie” as she revealed her last name is actually pronounced “Tie-gen.”

Well, now it turns out that we’ve been saying NFL player Travis Kelce's name wrong too.

In a new clip from Inside the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones educated some of his fellow athletes on the real pronunciation of Travis’s name while on the sidelines of the Chiefs' game against the Miami Dolphins.

“Y’all know it's not even 'Travis Kel-see'?” Chris told the other players. One asked, “What is it?” To which Chris replied, “It’s 'Travis Kels.' Fucking crazy, right?”

Interestingly, this is something that Travis actually revealed himself on an episode of his New Heights podcast last February.

In the episode, which is now making the rounds on social media again, Travis and his older brother, Jason, asked their dad, Ed, why they’d spent the first “25 years” of their lives believing that their last name was pronounced “Kel-see.”

Hilariously, Ed admitted that he simply “got tired of correcting people” when they mispronounced his surname, noting that he became known as “Kel-see” at work.

In fact, Ed revealed that Travis and Jason’s mom, Donna, also thought that his last name was pronounced “Kel-see” back in the day too.

When Jason ultimately asked if he and Travis should go by “Kel-see” or “Kels,” Ed replied, “Do whatever you want. I did!”

Jason made it clear that he still wanted to be known as Jason Kel-see, telling Travis, “Don’t call me ‘Kels.’” But on the other hand, Travis said, “You can be fucking Jason Kel-see, I’ll be fucking Travis Kels.”

Reacting to the revelation now, tons of social media users joked that at this point, the “Kel-see” pronunciation is “here to stay.”

“I have been saying Kel-ce way too long to stop now,” one person said. “Sorry, Kelci is here to stay,” said another.

Meanwhile, someone else quipped, “So they just never corrected anyone or didn’t care?” Someone else wrote, “All these years and they never once corrected anyone.”

The more you know!

