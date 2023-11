Travis is known for “raging” at his concerts, with one his most famous lyrics reading, “Ain’t a moshpit if ain’t no injuries.” In November 2021, ten people aged between 9 and 27 were killed in a deadly crowd surge at a show headlined by Travis — who claimed to have been unaware that attendees were being crushed as he reportedly continued to play on for 37 minutes after the event was declared a mass casualty incident.