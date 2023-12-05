Travis Kelce’s Sister-In-Law Quietly Liked An Instagram Post About Taylor Swift’s Publicist Shutting Down Those Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors

It comes after Kylie slammed speculation that she’d shaded Taylor in an interview when she expressed her dislike of being “in the spotlight” while addressing the fanfare around Travis and Taylor’s romance.

Last month, Kylie Kelce — the sister-in-law of Travis Kelce — shut down rumors that she’d shaded his new girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Kylie, who is married to Travis’s brother, Jason, took to TikTok on Nov. 22 to call out the New York Post after the outlet claimed in a headline that she was “trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight.”

The NY post had quoted some remarks Kylie made during an interview with Spectrum News days prior, during which she addressed all the recent fanfare around Travis and Taylor’s romance.

“It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera,” Kylie said, before later adding, “I love to be behind it, that’s my bread and butter.”

On TikTok, Kylie clarified that she’d been expressing her dislike of the “attention” that comes with being in the spotlight — and that she hadn’t been shading Taylor at all, as several media outlets insinuated.

“Go watch that video,” Kylie said. “I said it’s not my cup of tea to, like, have attention on me.”

Denying the claim that she’d hinted at avoiding Taylor, Kylie added, “I didn’t say that. That seems like a stretch to me. That, you’re reaching. You are reaching.”

And now, Kylie is making it clear once again that there’s no ~bad blood~ between herself and Taylor.

This week, Kylie quietly “liked” an Instagram post about Taylor’s publicist, Tree Paine, recently shutting down rumors that the singer was secretly married to her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn prior to their split.

If you missed it, the rumors that Taylor and Joe — who dated for 6 years before publicly splitting earlier this year — were quietly married have circulated online for years, and they were fueled once again last week by anonymous celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi.

Deux Moi, who often shares unverified celeb gossip, has claimed for years that Taylor and Joe had secretly gotten married during their relationship. After their split was made public, the account suggested that this so-called marriage might’ve taken place in the form of a “ceremony” in England, where Joe is from.

So, after the timeline of Taylor and Joe’s relationship and split was at the center of public attention thanks to a pointed revelation shared by her longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff last week, it wasn’t long before DeuxMoi — who wound up sharing their thought that the pair took a break before their final split — doubled down on their belief that they got married during their relationship.

“She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal,” they wrote on their Instagram stories.

@deuxmoi

“I will die on this hill!” they went on. “Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a shit what she does!!!!! I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!”

This prompted Taylor’s publicist, Tree, to enter the conversation, tweeting for the first time in over a year to refute the claim. “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” she wrote on Twitter. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Twitter: @treepaine

And not long after, Kylie hopped onto Instagram to quietly like a report shared by The Today Show’s page, which was about Taylor’s publicist slamming DeuxMoi’s claim.

@todayshow

