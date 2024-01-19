Travis And Jason Kelce Appeared To Jokingly Shade Simone Biles’s Husband, Jonathan Owens, After He Doubled Down On Having “No Clue” Who She Was Before They Met

On a recent episode of their podcast, Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, appeared to throw a little shade at Simone Biles’s husband, Jonathan Owens.
For some context, NFL player Jonathan sparked a wave of backlash last month when he publicly said he “didn’t know” who Simone was when they first met on celebrity dating app Raya.
“I didn't know who she was at the time, but the first thing that I saw was that she had a bunch of followers, so in my mind I’m like, ‘She gotta be good,’” he said on The Pivot podcast.
Of course, being that Simone is the most decorated gymnast in history, and a multi-Olympic gold medalist, several people — including The Pivot's podcast hosts — questioned Jonathan’s revelation.
However, Jonathan explained himself by saying, “When she won the Olympics, I was in college. We didn't have NBC. We didn't have Olympic channels. And we're in [football] camp in late July, early August, so I'm not really paying attention. So, I never would've had a moment where I would have watched.”
Then, when asked if he believed he was “the catch” in his and Simone’s relationship, Jonathan said, “I always say we, the man, are the catch. I always say we the catch.”
Jonathan’s comments were met with some scrutiny online from people who felt he was massively downplaying Simone’s success. However, fast forward to this month, and Jonathan doubled down on his stance, telling Vanity Fair once again that he had “no clue” who she was at first.
“A lot of people don't believe me when I say I had no clue,” he said. “She doesn't like to admit it, but she messaged me first.”
Meanwhile, Simone gushed over Jonathan in the interview, noting that she believes their wedding — which took place last April — “topped” her winning her first Olympics at age 19.