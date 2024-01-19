Travis And Jason Kelce Appeared To Jokingly Shade Simone Biles’s Husband, Jonathan Owens, After He Doubled Down On Having “No Clue” Who She Was Before They Met

Meanwhile, Simone recently reshared a post about how “proud” she is of “everything” that her husband, Jonathan, has “accomplished.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

On a recent episode of their podcast, Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, appeared to throw a little shade at Simone Biles’s husband, Jonathan Owens.

For some context, NFL player Jonathan sparked a wave of backlash last month when he publicly said he “didn’t know” who Simone was when they first met on celebrity dating app Raya.

The two kissing after Jonathan&#x27;s game
Patrick Mcdermott / Getty Images

“I didn't know who she was at the time, but the first thing that I saw was that she had a bunch of followers, so in my mind I’m like, ‘She gotta be good,’” he said on The Pivot podcast.

Jonathan in his football uniform sans helmet
Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Of course, being that Simone is the most decorated gymnast in history, and a multi-Olympic gold medalist, several people — including The Pivot's podcast hosts — questioned Jonathan’s revelation.

Simone holding out her medal as she holds a bouquet of flowers at the Olympics
Tim Clayton - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

However, Jonathan explained himself by saying, “When she won the Olympics, I was in college. We didn't have NBC. We didn't have Olympic channels. And we're in [football] camp in late July, early August, so I'm not really paying attention. So, I never would've had a moment where I would have watched.”

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

Then, when asked if he believed he was “the catch” in his and Simone’s relationship, Jonathan said, “I always say we, the man, are the catch. I always say we the catch.”

Frederick Breedon / Getty Images

Jonathan’s comments were met with some scrutiny online from people who felt he was massively downplaying Simone’s success. However, fast forward to this month, and Jonathan doubled down on his stance, telling Vanity Fair once again that he had “no clue” who she was at first.

simone sitting on a chair on stage
Noam Galai / Getty Images for Snap Inc.

“A lot of people don't believe me when I say I had no clue,” he said. “She doesn't like to admit it, but she messaged me first.”

Meanwhile, Simone gushed over Jonathan in the interview, noting that she believes their wedding — which took place last April — “topped” her winning her first Olympics at age 19.

Seemingly poking fun at all the recent discourse around Simone and Jonathan now, Travis and Jason Kelce appeared to throw a little shade at the NFL star on their New Heights podcast this week.

closeup of the brothers in a stadium
Gabriella Ricciardi / MLB Photos via Getty Images

While pointing out that Travis has been nominated for a People’s Choice Award in the Athlete of the Year category, which Simone is also nominated in, Jason quipped, “How is Simone Biles on this but her boyfriend isn’t?”

simone and her husband on a basketball court
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

Travis then let out a laugh, while Jason added, “So weird.”

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Elsewhere, Simone recently gave Jonathan a subtle shoutout by reposting a heartwarming quote about how “proud” she is of “everything” that he has “accomplished.”

Taking to her Instagram stories this week, Simone reshared a post that read, “To my man: I just want to tell you that I love you the most and I will continue to love you. I will always stand by you. I will always be there for you.”

“I am so proud of everything that you’ve accomplished, and what you’re about to accomplish. Thank you for loving me,” the post read, with Simone adding a heart emoji over the top.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer