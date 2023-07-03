Taylor Swift has reportedly been fined 32 times over heaps of rubbish disposed in front of her New York City home.
Taylor, 33, purchased the three-story townhouse, which is located in Tribeca, for $18 million back in 2017. She later converted the property into a private entrance for her penthouse, which is located directly next door.
Taylor reportedly wound up spending almost $50 million on the development of the luxury buildings, and she is solely responsible for keeping the space in front of the townhouse clean.
Over the weekend, the New York post reported that Taylor has accumulated a total of $3,010 in fines for failing to keep the sidewalk in front of her property clean between January 2018 and January 2023.
Citing city records, the outlet noted that heaps of garbage outside Taylor’s home hadn’t been disposed of properly, leading to the buildup of newspapers, bottles, cardboard, and wrappers in the street.
The summonses purportedly also noted that “scattered ashtray contents” and a cigarette carton were found amongst the heaps of garbage.
Per the NY post, Taylor has decided to fight the charges with the help of her legal team, which has apparently led to a reduction of $200 from the total amount she had to pay in fines.
As expected, the reports around Taylor’s fines quickly went viral across social media.
However, several fans were quick to defend Taylor against any impending backlash as they pointed out that it’s virtually impossible for the singer — who is currently on her Eras world tour — to spend any time directly outside her NYC townhouse without being swarmed by fans and paparazzi. In fact, fans guessed that the people outside of Taylor's home, as well as locals passing by, were likely the ones leaving the trash there.
“I’m sure this has nothing to do with the thousands of fans standing outside her house every day,” one person tweeted.
“the woman cannot get to and from her car every day without being hounded by paparazzi and fans…are you seriously expecting us to believe she is smoking a cigarette out there?” said another.
“these could EASILY be from fans who love to wait outside her house at all times like we’ve seen. i’m sure her ass is not leaving ashtrays on the sidewalk,” someone else wrote.
“ah yes pop superstar taylor swift who is currently on a world tour leaving cigarette packs on the streets of new york historically known for having clean sidewalks,” another person tweeted.