Taylor Lautner’s Wife, Tay Lautner, Made A Hilarious Reference To His Past Relationship With Taylor Swift Weeks After The Singer Gushed About How Close The Three Are

"I love how Lautners have embraced the SNTV era and are in on the jokes."

Last month, Taylor Swift gushed about how close she is with her ex Taylor Lautner and his wife, also named Taylor (Tay) Lautner.

Taylor Lautner dated Taylor Swift briefly back in 2009, and he was the inspiration for her song “Back to December,” which was released the following year on her album Speak Now.

Ever since they split, the Taylors have remained super-close friends.

And after Lautner appeared in Swift’s “I Can See You” music video last month, the singer once again spoke out about how close she is with him and his wife, Tay.

“He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name,” she joked onstage at her Eras Tour.

The trio went on to poke fun at their shared first name by re-creating the iconic pointing Spider-Man meme in a behind-the-scenes photo shared by Swift.

Long story short, it’s clear that the three are super close — and fans are obsessed with their wholesome friendship.

Well, this weekend, Tay took the opportunity to poke a little fun at her husband’s past relationship with the Speak Now singer.

Posting to her TikTok page, Tay shared a video of herself realizing that “I Can See You” was Taylor Swift’s surprise song at the Eras Tour concert she happened to attend.

Tay with her hand to her face in surprise, with Swift in the background onstage
“when I Can See You is the surprise song….,” Tay captioned a video of herself awkwardly looking around with her hand over her mouth.

when I Can See You is the surprise song….🫢🫢🫢 erastour icanseeyou

As soon as Tay’s video was posted, several fans immediately speculated that Taylor had purposely sung the song knowing that she’d be at the concert, given how close friends they are.

“My EXACT THOUGHT WAS ‘She probably sang this for Tay,’ one person wrote. “This was 100% chosen because you were there and I love it😂” said another.

“I love how Lautners have embraced the SNTV era and are in on the jokes,” someone else wrote.

Shortly afterward, many users began theorizing that Tay’s TikTok was her hinting that the song “I Can See You” — which features lyrics about wanting a potential lover and keeping it a secret — is about Lautner.

“Is this her confirming it’s abt Taylor lautner,” one person tweeted, while someone else wrote, “I mean this is confirmation that it’s a taylor lautner song if I’ve ever seen it LOL.”

However, others suggested that Tay may have simply been referencing the fact that he’s in the music video of the song.

“I think it's just bc he's a part of the song, not necessarily about him,” one TikTok user wrote. Another added, “guys boy tay was in the video that’s all she’s referring to.”

Close-up of Lautner in the video
Taylor Swift Productions, Object & Animal, Sugar Free Manchester / Via youtube.com

