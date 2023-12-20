Sydney Sweeney Reflected On Her “Euphoria” Costar Angus Cloud’s Death And Admitted It Still Doesn’t “Feel Real”

In July, it was announced that Angus had died at age 25. He was found in his family home in Oakland, California, and his cause of death was later revealed to be an accidental drug overdose.
At the time, Angus’s family said in a statement, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”
The statement continued, “Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”
“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the statement added.
Angus was best known for playing Fezco, aka Fez, in the HBO series Euphoria, alongside the likes of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and more. Many of the cast took to social media to share heartwarming tributes toward the late actor after the news of his death was made public.
Sydney shared a sweet carousel of videos and photos of Angus days after his death was announced, and wrote, “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I'm struggling to find all the words.”
Sydney continued, “You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real, and I wish we could've had one more hug and [7-Eleven] run. All my love is with you.”