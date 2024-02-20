Sydney Sweeney Seemingly Had The Best Response To An Influencer Who Apparently Lied About Being Her Dietician For 5 Years

The user, whose Instagram account now appears to have been deleted, claimed to have helped Sydney achieve her “dream role” by encouraging her to swap out her favorite foods for a bunch of “healthier” alternatives.
“I was sydney sweeney’s dietican [sic] for 5 years this is how I helped her get her dream role with 5 easy food swaps,” the user claimed, before alleging that Sydney’s “favorite comfort food” was Kraft Mac ’n’ Cheese — and describing this as “a dietician’s nightmare.”
However, Sydney quickly appeared to shut the entire thing down. According to multiple screenshots circulating online, the Euphoria actor commented under the original post and wrote, “i don’t know you and kraft mac n cheese is for life.”
Several internet users have since praised Sydney’s apparent response to the false claim.
“I need more celebs to start calling out these liars trying to sell diet plans and courses using their names,” one person said.
Before long, the interaction reminded people of the time Anne Hathaway’s representative was forced to shut down false reports around her diet when she was starring in Les Misérables.
Back in 2012, UK tabloid Daily Mail claimed that Anne was on an intense “crash diet” — that consisted of apples and protein shakes — in order to lose weight for the role.
However, Anne’s representative quickly shut this down, telling E! News, “[Anne] is losing weight for the part, but not that much. Just enough for her to look more frail... She is consuming more than 500 calories. [The tabloids] are making something of nothing, as usual.”
Looking back on this moment in light of the recent drama with Sydney, one user tweeted, “I remember when Anne Hathaway had to call out sites publishing diets and claiming they were how she lost weight to play a woman with consumption in Les Miz. The commodification of celebrity bodies as a means to shill diet culture sadly continues.”
Meanwhile, others pointed out how scary it is that people boldly lie on social media in order to promote and sell their products.
“Sooooo many people are lying just to sell a product on tiktok it’s kinda scary,” one person said. “I’m glad sydney called her out cuz these influencers be saying ANYTHING,” another user wrote.