“It's Exhausting”: Sofía Vergara Opened Up About Comparing Herself With Latina Actors — Like Eva Longoria And Jennifer Lopez — Who Don’t Have Strong Accents

“Eva Longoria doesn’t have an accent. Jennifer Lopez doesn’t have an accent. Jessica Alba doesn’t have an accent. Is it frustrating? Of course. ... I’ve been here for 30 years. How dumb can I be?” Sofía said.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

Sofía Vergara is opening up about the way her accent has “limited” her acting opportunities in Hollywood.

Close-up of Sofía at a media event
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

As fans will know, Sofía, now 51, was born and raised in Colombia. After her brother was fatally shot in 1998, she and her family moved to the US, where she pursued a successful acting career.

Close-up of Sofía at a media event in a floral outfit
Jim Spellman / WireImage

Sofia is perhaps best known for playing the iconic Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family — a role that bagged her four Emmy nominations. Of course, Gloria’s strong accent became one of the character’s most defining traits — and it’s something that Sofía has proudly defended over the years.

Close-up of Sofía at a media event
Peter "Hopper" Stone / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Back in 2018, for example, Ellen DeGeneres infamously told Sofía that her accent had gotten “worse and worse” over time during a segment on her self-titled talk show.

Close-up of Ellen sitting on her talk show
TheEllenShow / Via youtube.com

“You’ve been on the show for 10 years, and your accent has gotten worse. How is that possible?” Ellen asked Sofía, who was also joined by other members of the Modern Family cast. Ellen later added, “It’s gotten worse and worse over the years. I can barely understand you.”

Close-up of Ellen sitting on her talk show
TheEllenShow / Via youtube.com

In response, Sofía laughed and said, “It’s a talent. I made a commitment with myself that I am going to be Gloria — very thick Latin-spoken woman.”

Close-up of Sofía sitting on The Ellen Show
TheEllenShow / Via youtube.com

Needless to say, there have been numerous other times when Sofía’s accent has been a topic of discussion — and mockery — in interviews over the years, most recently being just earlier this month during an appearance on Spanish talk show El Hormiguero.

Close-up of Sofía sitting on a talk show
El Hormiguero / Via youtube.com

Sofía called out host Pablo Motos for seemingly ridiculing her English during the interview after he questioned her pronunciation of “Modern Family.” This led to many people fiercely defending Sofía online.

Close-up of Sofía sitting on a talk show
El Hormiguero / Via youtube.com

And it turns out that just weeks before this clash with Pablo took place, Sofía had actually opened up about the way her accent has affected her career during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, which was published this week.

Close-up of Sofía in an embellished strapless outfit at a media event
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Speaking about the way she’s been “limited” in Hollywood because of her accent, Sofía playfully said, “I’m always looking for characters because there’s not much that I can play with this stupid accent.”

Close-up of Sofía sitting on a couch
Ron Tom / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“I can’t play a scientist or be in Schindler’s List. My acting jobs are kind of limited,” she continued.

Sofía went on to discuss how she compares herself with other Latina actors who don’t have strong accents, noting that she sometimes beats herself up over her inability to lose hers.

Close-up of Sofía in a strapless beaded outfit at a media event
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

Eva Longoria doesn’t have an accent. Jennifer Lopez doesn’t have an accent. Jessica Alba doesn’t have an accent. Is it frustrating? Of course. In the beginning, more than now,” she said. “And the frustration was towards me. How come I can’t [...] get this right? I’ve been here for 30 years. How dumb can I be? I have to fight in English [...] act in English. It’s exhausting.”

Close-up of JLo in a bejeweled outfit at a media event
Axelle / FilmMagic

This isn’t the first time Sofía has voiced frustration over her accent. Back in 2015, the actor revealed that at the beginning of her career, she “spent a lot of money” working to remove her accent.

Close-up of Sofía at a media event
Barry King / WireImage

“I don’t understand how Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz can’t fix their accents. I’m gonna do it,” she said at PaleyFest in LA. “I hired someone and I worked for months, and I spent a lot of money because it’s very expensive.”

Close-up of Sofía standing at a microphone
Lester Cohen / WireImage

Sofía found that despite taking three separate hourlong lessons per week, she was unable to lose her Colombian accent. And so she eventually decided to start embracing it, thus leading to her casting in Modern Family.

Close-up of Sofía posing in a sleeveless dress
Bob D'amico / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Topics in this article

Skip to footer