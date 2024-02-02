Sofía Vergara Broke Down One Of The Most Disturbing And “Sick” Scenes She Had To Film In “Griselda” — And Revealed The Look Of Horror On Her Face Was Completely Legit

If you’ve seen the miniseries, you’ll be aware that Sofía portrays the titular Griselda Blanco — a real-life notorious Colombian drug lord who ran one of the biggest cocaine cartels in history.
Best known for her comedic work on Modern Family, Sofía wowed viewers across the globe with her portrayal of Griselda, and numerous people are calling for her to receive “all the awards” for her “phenomenal” performance.
“Just give Sofia Vergara all of the acting awards,” one post read, while other users noted how impressed they were by Sofía’s “range.”