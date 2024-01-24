Sharon Osbourne Revealed She Attempted Suicide When She Found Out About Ozzy Osbourne’s Affair Years After Admitting She Gave Him Extra Sleeping Pills To Make Him Confess

Recalling the moment she found out about the affair, Sharon went on, “We were sitting on the couch watching the telly. Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and suddenly, he sends me this email. ‘Why did you send me this stupid email?’ I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn’t sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, ‘Look!’ And of course, it was a message meant for one of his bloody women.”