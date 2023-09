The film also detailed the time that Selena was admitted to a mental health hospital, with her friends and family noting that she was almost unrecognizable during her stay there. It was later revealed that the singer had expressed suicidal thoughts to her former assistant Theresa Mingus, who recalled Selena approaching her and saying, “I don’t want to be alive right now.” This ultimately led to the cancelation of the remainder of her Revival tour in 2016.