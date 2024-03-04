A Bunch Of Celebrities Liked Artist Sarah Bahbah’s Viral Post Accusing Selena Gomez Of Plagiarizing Her Artwork — Here’s Everything You Need To Know

“My recognizable style of work has allowed me to collaborate with music labels, media publications, fashion brands (such as Gucci), and celebrities. All of which were interested in working with me because of my photography style, use of subtitles & raw story telling. It’s become somewhat of an industry standard that I am the ‘go-to’ for this type of style,” she continued.

Sarah went on to express her desire to collaborate with Selena someday. “I’m flattered that so many have referenced me in Selena’s latest work, and would love to collaborate with Gomez on a special project in the future,” she wrote.