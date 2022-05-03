Ryan Reynolds’ Jaw Literally Dropped As He Watched Blake Lively’s Iconic Dress Transforming On The Met Gala Carpet And Fans Are Absolutely Obsessed

Blake explained that her showstopping Versace dress — which was full of references to American landmarks — switched from copper to green to represent the oxidation of the Statue of Liberty.

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News Staff

If there’s one person who most definitely understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala, it’s Blake Lively.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

The actor, who cochaired the event alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, flaunted not just one, but two incredible looks on Monday night’s carpet.

Gotham / Getty Images

A bit of background knowledge for anyone who’s unfamiliar: Blake and Ryan have previously rocked up to the Met in perfectly coordinated outfits that embody whatever annual theme is at play.

Dia Dipasupil

But over the past few years, the pair have skipped the highly coveted event — including the most recent, which took place last September.

Gotham / GC Images

So this year, fans were delighted to learn that Blake and Ryan had taken on the roles of cochairing the event alongside Anna Wintour herself to help put everything together. This year, the theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, aka gilded glamour and white tie.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Of course, fans were even more overjoyed when the couple actually made their return to the iconic carpet.

Rob Kim / GC Images

Embodying the theme of the night, Ryan wore a velvet Ralph Lauren suit and white waistcoat — both representative of the Gilded Age and white-tie attire.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

And Blake made a statement as she rocked up in a custom copper Versace dress, which featured a huge bow on the hip.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

But while Blake’s dress initially turned heads, it only got better as she unveiled — with the help of her assistants — an entirely different second look underneath!

Variety @Variety

Blake Lively’s dress is unveiled at the #MetGala. https://t.co/2kVWwK9Yn6

Twitter: @Variety

Blake’s dress switched from its initial shade to a stunning green fabric, with the actor even swapping her original copper gloves for new green ones.

James Devaney / GC Images

Explaining the meaning behind the incredible dress — and how it so perfectly fit with the theme of Fashion in America — Blake told E! News about all the “little references to New York City” within her outfit.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“So I arrived in copper and then it [patinated] to a verdigris,” she said, referring to how copper develops a blue-green layer of corrosion when exposed to oxide compounds, which taints the color of its surface — like on the Statue of Liberty.

AARON @lidolmix

blake lively’s dress inspired by the oxidation process of the statue of liberty. #MetGala2022

Twitter: @lidolmix

“This is the constellation from Grand Central Station,” she said, pointing at one part. “This is architecture from the Empire State Building — the Statue of Liberty. It’s, you know, lots of little references to New York City.”

James Devaney / GC Images

It goes without saying that Blake’s dress has taken fans by storm.

𓆩 𓆪 @lmlcbyn

Blake Lively understood the assignment. #MetGala2022 #MetGala

Twitter: @lmlcbyn
rina @mercurymugler

Blake lively singlehandedly carried the whole met gala this year

Maira Saavedra @maira_saavedraa

Blake Lively action. #MetGala

But among all the fans’ reactions to the iconic transformation, there’s one person who saw the whole thing IRL and couldn’t quite contain his excitement: Ryan Reynolds.

Gilbert Carrasquillo

And thanks to a video surfacing across the internet, we’ve learned that Ryan’s jaw dropped as he watched his wife from a distance while she exhibited the new look.

𝑺𝒖𝒎𝒓𝒂𝒏 🍾 @AgentPerry___

If he Doesn't look at you the way RYAN looks at BLAKE , Girl he is not the one 😭❤️ #MetGala #MetGala2022 #BlakeLively #RyanReynolds

Twitter: @AgentPerry___

After looking visibly gobsmacked at Blake’s dress, Ryan can be seen beaming and clapping as she poses in front of the cameras.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And, as if fans needed a reason to love the couple even more, this latest exchange has warmed everyone’s hearts — with one viral tweet about Ryan’s reaction already racking up well over half a million likes on Twitter.

ًLiat ✡︎ @filmlamet

ryan reynolds’s reaction to blake lively’s dress reveal omg

Twitter: @filmlamet
jeanne @betterotb

ryan's reaction when they unveiled blake's dress 😭😭

myr @brinaspugh

ryan’s reaction, i can’t 😭

Props to Blake and Ryan, who are now being labeled by fans as king and queen of the Met Gala!

Julia Eleni 💜🦋🔥 @magicaljulesxo

RYAN REYNOLDS &amp; BLAKE LIVELY. KING &amp; QUEEN OF THE MET GALA. 😍❤️✨ @VancityReynolds @blakelively #MetGala2022 #MetGala #RyanReynolds #BlakeLively

Twitter: @magicaljulesxo

