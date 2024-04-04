Rebel Wilson Revealed Exactly How Much She Was Paid For "Pitch Perfect 3" After Getting Just $3,500 For Her Breakthrough Role In "Bridesmaids," And The Difference Is Wild

Rebel portrayed Brynn — roommate of protagonist Annie — in the Judd Apatow-produced film, which starred the likes of Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy.
Of course, Rebel's role in Bridesmaids opened up doors for her into bigger comedy roles, with the actor most known for going on to star as "Fat Amy" in the Pitch Perfect franchise.
Directed by Jason Moore, the first Pitch Perfect film was released in 2012 — a year after Bridesmaids. It was a huge success, grossing $115 million worldwide on a $17 million budget, and went on to receive two sequels.