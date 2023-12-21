Here’s Why Rachel McAdams Chose Not To Take Part In The “Mean Girls” Reunion Ad With Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, And Lacey Chabert Last Month

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert — who played Cady Heron, Karen Smith, and Gretchen Wieners respectively in the iconic 2004 film — reprised their roles for the commercial, which was a huge hit amongst fans.
The commercial was full of niche references to the original teen comedy, and left fans so impressed that many suggested it should’ve been saved for the Super Bowl.
After the advertisement aired, Lindsay told E! News that she was super excited to have reunited with Amanda and Lacey.
“It was so nice being back together after all these years,” she said. “It was great catching up with everyone.”
Lacey also added, “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay... It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years.”
However, as great as the long-awaited Mean Girls reunion was, fans couldn’t help but focus on the absence of one pretty key character — Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams.
In fact, X (formerly known as Twitter) was flooded with memes poking fun at Rachel’s absence from the commercial, with many users joking that it was actually very on brand for Regina George.
At the time, Page Six claimed that Rachel simply “didn’t want to do” the commercial after purportedly hearing from an insider close to the actor.
And now, Rachel herself has clarified that she wasn’t all that excited by the idea of shooting an advert.
Speaking with Variety in a new interview, she said, “I don't know. I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”
However, Rachel went on to say that she had no idea the other ex-Plastics were going to appear in the commercial.
“I didn't know that everyone was doing it," she said. "I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”