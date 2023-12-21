Here’s Why Rachel McAdams Chose Not To Take Part In The “Mean Girls” Reunion Ad With Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, And Lacey Chabert Last Month

“I didn't know that everyone was doing it... I found that out later,” Rachel shared.

Leyla Mohammed
Last month, Mean Girls fans across the globe were left thrilled when a bunch of the main cast reunited for a Walmart Black Friday ad.

Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, and Amanda Seyfried in the Walmart ad
Walmart / @lindsaylohan / Via Twitter: @lindsaylohan

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert — who played Cady Heron, Karen Smith, and Gretchen Wieners respectively in the iconic 2004 film — reprised their roles for the commercial, which was a huge hit amongst fans.

Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
Amazon Prime

The commercial was full of niche references to the original teen comedy, and left fans so impressed that many suggested it should’ve been saved for the Super Bowl.

Screenshot from the Walmart commercial
Walmart / @lindsaylohan / Via Twitter: @lindsaylohan
Screenshot from the Walmart commercial
Walmart / @lindsaylohan / Via Twitter: @lindsaylohan

After the advertisement aired, Lindsay told E! News that she was super excited to have reunited with Amanda and Lacey.

Closeup of Lindsay Lohan
James Devaney / GC Images

“It was so nice being back together after all these years,” she said. “It was great catching up with everyone.”

Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried
Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage

Lacey also added, “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay... It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years.”

Closeup of Lacey Chabert
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for Caruso

However, as great as the long-awaited Mean Girls reunion was, fans couldn’t help but focus on the absence of one pretty key character — Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams.

Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
Amazon Prime

In fact, X (formerly known as Twitter) was flooded with memes poking fun at Rachel’s absence from the commercial, with many users joking that it was actually very on brand for Regina George.

Twitter: @TheBaddestMitch

Twitter: @thejohnny81

At the time, Page Six claimed that Rachel simply “didn’t want to do” the commercial after purportedly hearing from an insider close to the actor.

Closeup of Rachel McAdams
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

And now, Rachel herself has clarified that she wasn’t all that excited by the idea of shooting an advert.

Closeup of Rachel McAdams
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Speaking with Variety in a new interview, she said, “I don't know. I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”

Closeup of Rachel McAdams
Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

However, Rachel went on to say that she had no idea the other ex-Plastics were going to appear in the commercial.

Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
Amazon Prime

“I didn't know that everyone was doing it," she said. "I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

You can read Rachel’s full Variety interview here.

