Oprah Winfrey And Other Celebrities Exposed The Less-Than-Glam Reality Of The Food Served At The Critics Choice Awards, And People Are “Mortified”

Film producer Jen D’Angelo called the bagged pizza “absolutely revolting,” while Oprah was filmed with her mouth hanging open as a staff member served the food from a box hanging around her neck.

By now, I’m sure you’re aware that the Critics Choice Awards took place on Sunday night.

Oprah presenting an award
The event was held at the prestigious Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and was hosted by Chelsea Handler for the second year in a row.

Chelsea Handler speaking onstage
And while it was full of memorable fun moments, it looks like some of the A-list guests in attendance were left less-than-pleased by one aspect of the night: the food.

Instagram page @oprahdaily shared a video of Oprah Winfrey and some of The Color Purple cast members reacting to the dinner served at the award show, which they described as “pizza in a bag.”

Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Oprah lean in for a photo at a table
“Pizza in a bag at the Critics Choice Awards,” the video was captioned, with the footage showing a staff member handing out the food from a box hanging around her neck.

A woman handing out individual pizza slices in bags
As the food was being served, Fantasia Barrino gave the camera a deadpan stare, before asking: “Where are the lamb chops?”

Meanwhile, Oprah was filmed with her mouth hanging open in apparent shock. She later refused to eat any of the pizza altogether, pointing to her mouth and saying, “I’m not messing up my lips.”

On the other hand, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks seemed happy enough to grab a slice.

Reacting to the video on Instagram, several people were left appalled by the bagged pizza at the prestigious event.

“Pizza? Seriously? As an event planner I’m mortified,” one person wrote, while someone else agreed: “This is terrible.”

“Eating pizza in a $$$$$$$$$$ Dolce & Gabbana gown... Unacceptable,” one user said. “Wow! Not eating pizza out of a bag after filming a multi million dollar film,” another wrote.

More users went on to call the entire thing “disgraceful,” noting that they were left “cringing” at the celebrities’ reactions.

“That’s disgraceful. Serving them pizza at a prestigious award show while they are wearing expensive ball gowns,” one person said. “Maybe the real food wasn’t ready yet,” someone else joked.

And The Color Purple cast weren’t the only people who publicly reacted to the food at the award show.

A closeup of Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti, who took home the award for Best Actor for his performance in The Holdovers, made sure to reference the notorious pizza in his acceptance speech.

“Everybody get their pizza in a bag, by the way? I think that’d be a good endorsement. Paul Giamatti for pizza in a bag,” he quipped on stage.

What’s more, film producer Jen D'Angelo made it very clear that she wasn’t a fan of the bagged pizza, sharing a photo to her social media and writing: “Absolutely revolting 3D printed ass pizza.”

Jen later referenced her comments “dragging” the food in a follow-up Instagram story, saying, “I was just being a little stinker!”

