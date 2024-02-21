It Turns Out That Matthew From "Love Is Blind" Never Actually Walked Out On Sarah Mid-Conversation, And Now The Contestants Are Calling Out The Show For Creating A False Narrative

After being branded the “villain” of this Love Is Blind season by viewers and media outlets, Matthew broke his silence by accusing the Netflix show of trying to “smear” his character.

Love Is Blind spoilers ahead!

The current season of Love Is Blind is chaotic, to say the least. And amid all the drama, one particular contestant has left a lot of viewers confused: Matthew Duliba.

A closeup of Matthew in his confessional on the show
Netflix

Perhaps most notably, Matthew, who was 36 at the time of filming, has been criticized by LIB viewers for his uncomfortable interactions with the women he dated through the pods.

Matthew in a suit sitting casually on a couch in a lounge area with decorative pillows
Netflix

Given that the entire premise of Love Is Blind is to attempt to fall in love sight unseen by relying solely on verbal communication, fans questioned why Matthew appeared "really awkward" while speaking with various women.

At one point, Matthew was shown walking out on another contestant, Sarah Ann, mid-conversation — something that infuriated viewers at home. Separately, people called him “rude” after he seemingly led two different women on by telling them the same thing.

Woman in floral dress sitting on a couch, holding a book, with decor and lighting in the background
Netflix

And in addition to being called “weird” and “arrogant” by viewers, Matthew has been branded the “villain” of the season by media outlets, too.

Matthew sitting on a sofa in the pod, wearing a suit and looking down
Netflix

What’s more, the official Love Is Blind page also contributed to the online discourse by sharing a bunch of his awkward moments on Instagram.

Netflix

Last week, the LIB account shared a clip of Matthew presenting the women in the pods with a numbered list of questions to answer (and then struggling to answer one himself when contestant Jessica flipped the script), as well as footage of the seriously awkward moment he seemingly walked out on Sarah-Ann during their conversation.

Matthew opening the door of the pod to leave
Netflix

The LIB page captioned their post, “oh no..that’s not..that’s not how conversation works,” with numerous comments labeling Matthew a huge “red flag” and “extremely rude.” The LIB page — which follows Matthew — did not tag him in their post, although did tag the other contestants who were featured in it.

Comment stating &quot;Matt is a huge RED FLAG!&quot;
@loveisblindnetflix / Via instagram.com
comments say, what in the hell did the producers see in this guy to cast him, and, came here just to say that i hate Matthew ok bye
@loveisblindnetflix / Via instagram.com
he&#x27;s extremely rude in the most condescending way
@loveisblindnetflix / Via instagram.com

Well, it wasn’t long before Matthew took to the comments himself to accuse the show of attempting to “smear” his character with clever editing.

closeup of him talking in his confessional
Netflix

Matthew wrote in the comments, “Key element of my story that was never disclosed is that I live an alcohol free lifestyle and did the experiment sober. It was a key factor in why I had so much difficulty connecting with women in the beginning.”

his comment left on the post
@loveisblindnetflix / Via instagram.com

“There was also many misrepresentations and falsehoods created in my opinion to smear my character. I look forward to telling my side of the story with the full truth at the appropriate time,” he added, before clarifying in a separate comment: “Misrepresentation of the truth, never walked out when a woman was talking.”

closeup of him with arms crossed, wearing glasses and a dark shirt, standing in the pod
Netflix

Then, Sarah Ann entered the conversation to back up Matthew’s claim, responding to someone on Instagram who asked if he’d really walked out on her mid-conversation as we all saw.

closeup of Sarah ann in her confessional
Netflix

Sarah Ann replied, “Nope, he did not. I’ll let Matt speak on that but we are good,” with Matthew then reposting her comment to his own Instagram story.

the instagram story with her response
@sarah_ann411 / Via Instagram: @sarah_ann411

Yikes! BuzzFeed has reached out to Netflix for comment, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted if anything else unfolds.

The next episodes of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix.

