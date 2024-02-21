The current season of Love Is Blind is chaotic, to say the least. And amid all the drama, one particular contestant has left a lot of viewers confused: Matthew Duliba.
Perhaps most notably, Matthew, who was 36 at the time of filming, has been criticized by LIB viewers for his uncomfortable interactions with the women he dated through the pods.
Given that the entire premise of Love Is Blind is to attempt to fall in love sight unseen by relying solely on verbal communication, fans questioned why Matthew appeared "really awkward" while speaking with various women.