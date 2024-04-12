After A Viral Video Called Out Lisa Rinna's "Overfilled" Cheeks, She Directly Responded In The Comments

However, as soon as photos and videos of the Real Housewives star surfaced online, several social media users couldn't help but comment on her facial filler, suggesting that it appeared excessive.
One now-viral video from aesthetic physician assistant Nicole Annette Smith used Lisa, 60, as an example while educating her followers on preventing looking "overfilled."
"Cheek filler should be done in moderation. Your cheeks should never look this full. It is important for your cosmetic injector to help you maintain a youthful look while still looking natural. It is important for you to find an injector that will honestly tell you when you've reached your maximum filler potential," Nicole wrote alongside her video.
"Most patients over 35 need some volume replacement in the cheeks, but there is a point where anything more will distort your natural facial features," she continued before adding: "When doing cheek filler, consider adding slight volume to the preauricular area to help maintain facial balance."
Now, Lisa has addressed the conversation around her appearance.
"Skinvive is not for everyone and it was not good for me. Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew," she wrote.
Lisa also purportedly shared an Instagram story addressing the buzz around her appearance: "[Skinvive] added volume on me. I didn't want that. Luckily, we could dissolve it, which I did today thank God."
This comes years after Lisa had permanent silicone filler removed from her top lip following public scrutiny.
Lisa previously revealed that she was inspired to get the permanent filler when she was 25 after seeing Barbara Hershey's lips in Beaches.
According to Lisa, her lips initially looked "great." However, 10 years later, the silicone caused "hard and bumpy" scar tissue.
"I'd get photographed, my lips would look a certain way, and then people would start to talk," she recalled in 2010.