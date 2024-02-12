Lily Gladstone Said Her Historic Academy Award Nomination Is “Long Overdue” As She Referenced The NFL’s Problematic History Of Misrepresenting Native American People

The actor also recently became the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for the same role, and delivered part of her acceptance speech in the Blackfoot language. Lily, who uses she/they pronouns, grew up on the Blackfeet Nation reservation in Montana, and her Native American heritage massively influenced Killers of the Flower Moon.



Lily’s historic Golden Globe win and Academy Award nomination received heaps of praise from fans and celebrities, with their costar and close friend Leonardo DiCaprio being one of the most vocal with his support.