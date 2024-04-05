"Because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history," she added.

In 2016, Beyoncé — who is from Houston, Texas — released the country track "Daddy Lessons" on her album Lemonade. Sadly, she received criticism from some country fans after she performed the song with the Chicks at the Country Music Association Awards in November of that year — and she was later snubbed by the Grammy Awards's Country Music Committee, per AP News .