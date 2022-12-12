Lady Gaga Is Being Praised For Defending Sofia Vergara After Jay Leno Described A Photo Of Her And Her Then-19-Year-Old Son As “Some Cougar Thing” In A Resurfaced Clip

“Yikes, would you say that to a father about their daughter?”

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

Lady Gaga is being praised for her defense of Sofia Vergara in an awkward resurfaced clip.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Back in 2011, Gaga and Sofia appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno for a wide-ranging chat with the controversial host.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Gaga was already sitting with Jay when he introduced Sofia to the audience, describing her as “one of the most beautiful women in the world.”

YouTube

Within minutes, Jay had made several references to the Modern Family actor’s appearance, before drawing the crowd’s attention toward a photo of Sofia and her son, Manolo, who was 19 at the time.

Axelle / FilmMagic

“Here’s you and your son,” Jay said as a picture of the two appeared on the big screen.

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

“That looks like some cougar thing,” he added, to which the audience audibly gasped. “Do people believe he’s your son?”

YouTube

Sofia looked visibly awkward as she began to reply: “Yeah, I mean, I try…”

YouTube

But clearly aware of Sofia’s discomfort, Gaga then interjected and called the talk show host out.

YouTube

“Jay! That’s so sick,” she said. Sofia added, “I know, no respect,” before going on to laugh the whole thing off.

YouTube

Jay attempted to explain himself, saying, “I know but I mean, when you see them together, it’s hard to believe that he’s your son.”

YouTube

But Gaga didn’t let down. “It’s not hard to believe,” she told Jay.

YouTube

Now, over a decade later, the video has recirculated across social media and attracted widespread attention.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images,

With the clip being viewed over 3 million times on Instagram, fans were quick to draw attention to the lack of boundaries from talk show hosts when conversing with their guests.

“thats such an inappropriate question,” one person wrote. “Yikes would you say that to a father about their daughter?” someone else questioned.

Instagram

“So disrespectful,” another person said, with another describing the whole thing as “incredibly gross.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Fans described Jay’s remark as a “unnecessarily sexual comment” as they went on to question why he’d asked the “weird” question in the first place.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Host back in the days use to ask such inappropriate questions, and also very touchy when it came to females,” one person pointed out.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Others quickly noted that Sofia’s reaction made things all the more uncomfortable, with the actor quickly joking about the whole thing in spite of her obvious discomfort.

YouTube

“The dead pan ‘no respect’ then straight back into the ‘must laugh at the joke to seem passive’ thing gets me every time,” one user wrote.

Jennifer Graylock / FilmMagic

“‘No respect’ *smiles* ALL women do this,” another echoed, while someone else wrote: “Poor sofia she looked so uncomfortable.”

Axelle / FilmMagic

And fans wound up heaping praise onto Gaga for her relentless defense of Sofia, with many labeling the star “ahead of her time.”

Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

“thank god lady gaga defended her and sofia called out the lack of respect- talk show hosts have zero boundaries or decency fr,” one person commented.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

"Thank goodness for Lady Gaga!" said another, while more users on TikTok went on to call her a "queen" for standing up for Sofia.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Topics in this article