Kylie Jenner’s Clothing Brand Has Been Accused Of Stealing Another Designer’s Work

“I respect young women who truly are innovators in their field, however monetising someone else’s intellectual effort, concept and mass producing their unique collection, without their consent or in collaboration with Johansen, for a fraction of the price is destructive, disheartening and morally corrupt,” she continued.

Jessica added, “My quality dresses retail for $329, and Kylie’s fast fashion price point sits somewhere between $52-98 and is simply a price I can’t compete with and is unsustainable for quality. A larger scale fast fashion company knowingly undercutting a smaller brands intellectual effort and products for fast profit purposes is simply something I will never respect.”