The writer claims in a new podcast series that Kris was noticeably “vague” whenever she was asked questions about Kylie’s supposed 10-figure business — and that Kylie struggled to answer these questions altogether.
what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020
i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Leyla Mohammed at leyla.mohammed@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here