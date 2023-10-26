Kylie Jenner Said That Changing Her Son’s Name Was The “Hardest Thing” She’s Ever Done

As you may know, Kylie gave birth to her little boy in February 2022, and days later, she announced that he was named Wolf.
A month later, Kylie shared that she and her ex-partner Travis Scott had decided to change their son’s name after feeling that it didn’t really suit him. She wrote on Instagram, “FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”
It wasn’t until January of this year that Kylie revealed the little boy had been renamed Aire. She later explained on Hulu’s The Kardashians that she'd felt pressured to pick a name while signing his birth certificate, and so wrote "Wolf" — a moniker that had been suggested by her older sister Khloé. However, Kylie ended up immediately regretting this decision.
“We put 'Wolf Webster' in that moment, and right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, ‘What did I just do?’” she said.
She later explained that her “raging” postpartum hormones had played into the entire thing too, revealing that she “cried in the shower” the same night she’d listed her son’s name as Wolf on his birth certificate.
“The advice I would give to you is find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child,” she told her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. “It was the hormones that took me out. It was like, ‘I’m too emotional, he’s so special to me. There’s not a name good enough for him,’” she explained.
“That night, I cried in the shower, I was like, ‘That’s not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?! Someone just told me this 24 hours ago, I just named my son Wolf!’” she said. “It wasn’t even on the list!”
Last month, the little boy’s name change was legally finalized, with court documents obtained by TMZ showing that his moniker had officially been switched from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster.
And now Kylie is reflecting on her decision to change Aire’s name in a little more detail.
Sitting down with the Wall Street Journal this week for a wide-ranging interview, Kylie described her choice to change her son’s moniker as “the hardest thing” she’s ever done.
“That was the hardest thing that I’ve ever done in my life,” she said. “I’m still like, ‘Did I make the right decision?’”
Kylie went on to say that her difficult postpartum experience left her unable to “think straight” following Aire’s birth — something that she’s been open about ever since welcoming the little boy. In fact, Kylie received heaps of praise in March 2022 after candidly discussing how she’d struggled “mentally, physically, spiritually,” which she said was the complete opposite of how she coped after the birth of her first child, daughter Stormi.
Speaking with the WSJ now, Kylie said, “The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn’t even make a decision or think straight. And it just destroyed me. I could not name him.”
She went on, “I was like, ‘I feel like a failure. I don’t have a name for my son.’ So it took me a while. And then the longer I waited, the harder it was to name him.”
You can read Kylie’s full interview with the WSJ here.