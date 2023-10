Kylie Jenner Said That Changing Her Son’s Name Was The “Hardest Thing” She’s Ever Done

Kylie went on to say that her difficult postpartum experience left her unable to “think straight” following Aire’s birth — something that she’s been open about ever since welcoming the little boy. In fact, Kylie received heaps of praise in March 2022 after candidly discussing how she’d struggled “mentally, physically, spiritually,” which she said was the complete opposite of how she coped after the birth of her first child, daughter Stormi.