Kirsten Dunst Recalled Shooting “Interview With The Vampire” At Age 11 And Explained How Her Acting Coach Taught Her To Make “Sexy” Facial Expressions Without Being “Inappropriate”

Shortly after filming had wrapped in 1994, Kirsten candidly said that she “hated” the kiss and found it “gross.” She told Entertainment Tonight, “I hated [the kiss] so much because Brad was like my older brother on set and it's kind of like kissing your brother. It's weird because he's an older guy and I had to kiss him on the lips, so it was gross.”



A few years later, she once again noted that she was “so uncomfortable” while kissing Brad. “Kissing Brad was so uncomfortable for me. I remember saying in interviews that I thought it was gross, that Brad had cooties. I mean, I was 10,” she told Interview magazine.



More recently, in 2021, Kirsten said that kissing Brad was one of the “worst” things she had to do in the film. “I was a little girl and he was like a brother to me and it was very weird even though it was a peck. I was very not into it,” she said.

