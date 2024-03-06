Kirsten Dunst Revealed She’s Not Acted For 2 Years Because She’s Only Been Offered Roles As A “Sad Mom,” And It’s So Heartbreaking

Leyla Mohammed
Kirsten Dunst is getting real about ageism in Hollywood.

After making her successful acting debut at the age of six, Kirsten spent her teenage years and early adulthood starring in a heap of hit films, including Bring It On, Marie Antoinette, and, most famously, the original Spider-Man trilogy.

And over the years, Kirsten has won — and been nominated for — a ton of awards for her acting, most recently being in 2022, when she and her husband, Jesse Plemons, were nominated for Best Actor and Actress in a Supporting Role for their work in The Power Of The Dog.

Kirsten and Jesse have been together since 2016, and share two children.

But since The Power Of The Dog was released, Kirsten, now 41, hasn’t taken on any acting roles, with the actor now revealing that her age has left her being typecast in Hollywood.

Sitting down for her first interview in two years, Kirsten told Marie Claire this week that “every role” she was offered after The Power Of The Dog was that of “the sad mom.”

“I haven't worked in two years,” she said. “Every role I was being offered was the sad mom.”

Speaking of her reluctant break from acting, Kirsten admitted: “To be honest, that's been hard for me... Because I need to feed myself. The hardest thing is being a mom and...not feeling like I have nothing for myself. That's every mother — not just me.”

Kirsten went on to say, “There's definitely less good roles for women my age.” When asked about this further, and questioned if she “already” feels the impact of ageism in Hollywood, Kirsten replied, “Yes. That's why I did Civil War.”

Civil War is an upcoming dystopian film directed by Alex Garland and will star Kirsten as a photojournalist covering the American war zone.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kirsten noted that while her current dream is landing a TV show, she’d be keen to do another superhero movie because of the pay.

“You get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother,” she said.

You can read Kirsten’s full interview with Marie Claire here.

