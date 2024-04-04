Kirsten Dunst Said That The Studio Behind "Spider-Man" Wasn't Happy With Her "Very Goth" Look At The London Premiere Because They Wanted Her To Dress Like "A Sexy Young Woman"

"The studio was like, 'She looks very goth.' And they didn't like that, probably because they wanted me to look like a sexy young woman who would appeal to a broader range of whoever gets seats in the theatre."

Kirsten Dunst is looking back on her time filming Spider-Man.

Kirsten starred as MJ alongside Tobey Maguire, the original titular superhero, in three Spider-Man movies between 2002 and 2007.

Sadly, during this time, industry professionals encouraged Kirsten to alter her appearance multiple times.

For example, while she was filming Spider-Man, a producer unexpectedly took her to a dentist and encouraged her to get her teeth straightened — something that she opened up about in 2021.

Looking back on this moment now, Kirsten told GQ magazine this week that she firmly refused to alter her teeth. "I was like, 'No, I like my teeth,'" she recalled saying.

What's more, Kirsten said that Sony, the studio behind Spider-Man, wasn't pleased with her look at the third film's London premiere in 2007.

Kirsten stepped out at the event wearing a stunning black Rodarte dress and dark lipstick, which she said Sony labeled "very goth."

"The studio was like, 'She looks very goth.' And they didn't like that, probably because they wanted me to look like a sexy young woman who would appeal to a broader range of whoever gets seats in the theatre," she recalled.

"I was never that girl. I never did it," she said.

Elsewhere during her GQ interview, Kirsten discussed the 2021 Spider-Man film No Way Home, which features iconic appearances from former Spider-Mans Tobey and Andrew Garfield.

The three Spider-Mans having a conversation
Kirsten revealed that while she'd have loved to return for No Way Home, she wasn't called back. "No, no. I would have," she said when asked if she'd have reprised her role.

Kirsten also purportedly revealed that she hasn't watched NWH, though she expressed interest in revisiting her and Tobey's onscreen relationship. "It would be funny to be like, 'OK, let's take Tobey and I and do it in a weird indie way where it's like a different kind of superhero film," she said.

You can read Kirsten's full GQ interview here.

