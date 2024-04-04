Kirsten Dunst Said That The Studio Behind "Spider-Man" Wasn't Happy With Her "Very Goth" Look At The London Premiere Because They Wanted Her To Dress Like "A Sexy Young Woman"

Kirsten starred as MJ alongside Tobey Maguire, the original titular superhero, in three Spider-Man movies between 2002 and 2007.
Sadly, during this time, industry professionals encouraged Kirsten to alter her appearance multiple times.
For example, while she was filming Spider-Man, a producer unexpectedly took her to a dentist and encouraged her to get her teeth straightened — something that she opened up about in 2021.
Looking back on this moment now, Kirsten told GQ magazine this week that she firmly refused to alter her teeth. "I was like, 'No, I like my teeth,'" she recalled saying.
Kirsten stepped out at the event wearing a stunning black Rodarte dress and dark lipstick, which she said Sony labeled "very goth."
"The studio was like, 'She looks very goth.' And they didn't like that, probably because they wanted me to look like a sexy young woman who would appeal to a broader range of whoever gets seats in the theatre," she recalled.
"I was never that girl. I never did it," she said.