2 Years After Admitting She Felt "Embarrassed" By Criticism Of "Bring It On," Kirsten Dunst Has Revealed She's Discussed A Remake With The Director

"People want us to make another Bring It On, too... I mean, the script would have to be really good."

If you're anything like me, you'll agree that Bring It On is one of the greatest teen movies of the '00s.

Kirsten Dunce as a cheerleader in Bring It ON
Directed by Peyton Reed, the film stars Kirsten Dunst as head cheerleader Torrance Shipman, whose team rivals Isis's (Gabrielle Union) — with Torrance's team notably discovering that their previous captain, Big Red, had been stealing cheer moves directly from Isis's team's.

Torrance and Isis face off in Bring It On
As well as giving us so many iconic scenes and quote-worthy lines, Bring It On also does a great job at confronting the appropriation of Black culture.

A scene from a movie showing Gabrielle Union as the character Isis with her cheerleading squad in the background
With all of this in mind, it's perhaps no surprise that Bring It On has been branded a fan-favorite since its release in 2000. But despite its success, Kirsten has admitted in recent years that she felt ashamed of her part in the film due to some of the unjust criticism it received.

Kirsten Dunst posing, sleeveless collared dress, earrings, simple makeup
Appearing on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast in 2022, Kirsten noted that she was left feeling "terrible" after a mystery fellow actor branded Bring It On a "dumb cheerleader movie."

Kirsten Dunt at an event wearing a floral dress with ruffle details
"I remember another actress said something actually. She was like, 'Well, I'm not in a dumb cheerleader movie,'" she shared. "And her saying that just made me feel so terrible about myself."

At the time, Kirsten was concerned about being "taken seriously" as a professional in Hollywood — despite having starred in several acclaimed films before and around the release of Bring It On, like Interview With A Vampire and The Virgin Suicides.

"I was a little embarrassed," Kirsten said of the actor's criticism. "I think there's a part of me that always checks myself, or checks what's around me."

Social media users were not impressed by the actor's critique of Bring It On and ended up discussing just how much the so-called "dumb cheerleader movie" contributed to the culture.

Celebrity at an event poses in a sleek outfit on the red carpet
But fast forward to now, and it looks like Kirsten is considering a Bring It On remake!

Sitting down with GQ this week, Kirsten revealed that she's discussed a potential Bring It On remake with director Peyton.

Peyton in a velvet blazer and turtleneck at the &quot;Quantumania&quot; event
"People want us to make another Bring It On, too," she said. "I mean, the script would have to be really good, and I don't know what our positions would be or whatever... I talked to Peyton Reed, the director, about it."

Kirsten Dunst at an event wearing a satin gown with an ornate jeweled neckline
"Mean Girls got redone, and I think that right now, women my age are the most powerful viewers, in a weird way," she added, referencing Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr's 2024 Mean Girls remake.

We'll be sure to keep you posted if anything else unfolds! You can read Kirsten's full GQ interview here.

