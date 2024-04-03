2 Years After Admitting She Felt "Embarrassed" By Criticism Of "Bring It On," Kirsten Dunst Has Revealed She's Discussed A Remake With The Director

If you're anything like me, you'll agree that Bring It On is one of the greatest teen movies of the '00s.
Directed by Peyton Reed, the film stars Kirsten Dunst as head cheerleader Torrance Shipman, whose team rivals Isis's (Gabrielle Union) — with Torrance's team notably discovering that their previous captain, Big Red, had been stealing cheer moves directly from Isis's team's.
As well as giving us so many iconic scenes and quote-worthy lines, Bring It On also does a great job at confronting the appropriation of Black culture.
With all of this in mind, it's perhaps no surprise that Bring It On has been branded a fan-favorite since its release in 2000. But despite its success, Kirsten has admitted in recent years that she felt ashamed of her part in the film due to some of the unjust criticism it received.
Appearing on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast in 2022, Kirsten noted that she was left feeling "terrible" after a mystery fellow actor branded Bring It On a "dumb cheerleader movie."
"I remember another actress said something actually. She was like, 'Well, I'm not in a dumb cheerleader movie,'" she shared. "And her saying that just made me feel so terrible about myself."
At the time, Kirsten was concerned about being "taken seriously" as a professional in Hollywood — despite having starred in several acclaimed films before and around the release of Bring It On, like Interview With A Vampire and The Virgin Suicides.
"I was a little embarrassed," Kirsten said of the actor's criticism. "I think there's a part of me that always checks myself, or checks what's around me."