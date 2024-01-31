Kim Kardashian Is Being Praised For Her “Vulnerability” After She Shared New Videos Of A Psoriasis Flare Up All Over Her Leg And Said She’s “Tried Everything” To Help Ease The Pain

For those who don’t know, psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that causes scaly, red patches to appear on the skin.
Kim was first diagnosed with the condition when she was 30, with her visit to the dermatologist being documented in a 2011 episode of her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Kim was distraught with the psoriasis diagnosis, and immediately admitted that she feared her career would be impacted by her flare ups. It was revealed that Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, also has psoriasis, though the Skims mogul is the only one of the family who inherited the skin condition.
“People don't understand the pressure on me to look perfect,” she said on KUWTK. “When I gain a pound, it's in the headlines. Imagine what the tabloids would do to me if they saw all these spots?”
However, in the years since that episode aired, Kim has gotten more and more candid when it comes to documenting her flare ups online — and calling out media outlets that, as she anticipated, make light of her condition.
Back in 2019, Kim won praise after sharing a raw photo of her leg covered in red patches and admitting she’d tried numerous remedies to help get rid of the flare up.
The following month, Kim posted a picture of another flare up on her face. She later opened up about her condition in more detail on her sister Kourtney’s lifestyle blog, Poosh.
Fast forward to today, and Kim is getting candid about her psoriasis once again, sharing a series of videos of a “painful” flare up all over her leg.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Kim showcased the flare up and said, “How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys? It’s, like, all up my leg. I don’t know what’s happening. But I gotta figure this out. This is crazy.”
She wrote over the video, “Not gonna lie this is painful. 😖. Not sure what my triggers are. I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything! Psoriasis sucks.”
In a separate clip, Kim noted that she “wanted to share” her journey with her fans, telling them, “I usually just have this spot, but now I can tell it's going down my leg and up my leg and all up my thigh. So I just know it's time to figure this out.”
Once again, several people praised Kim’s candid approach to documenting the reality of her skin condition. “I do appreciate how transparent she’s always been with this,” one Reddit user said. “It looks so painful and uncomfortable, but I appreciate her showing this side of her,” another agreed.
“I truly appreciate the vulnerability,” someone wrote, while one user echoed: “Appreciate her sharing and being vulnerable.”
Kim’s candid new posts come just weeks after she claimed that her in-office tanning bed “really helps” when her psoriasis flare ups get bad.
If you missed it, Kim showcased a tanning bed and red light bed in her office as part of the “of course” TikTok trend earlier this month. She said, “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course, I have a tanning bed — and a red light bed — in my office.”
Allure noted in its piece that board-certified dermatologist Shasa Hu, MD, previously told the outlet: “A blistering sunburn can trigger a whole-body psoriasis flare, as sunburn can be thought of as systemic injury to the skin. This is why, although natural sunlight at a very low dose and medical UV therapy are known treatment[s] for psoriasis, sunburn is a big no-no for psoriasis patients. The same goes for tanning bed use.”