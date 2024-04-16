Katy Perry just poked fun at her recent American Idol wardrobe malfunction.
If you missed it, Katy wore a metallic, silver top designed by Kate Barton on the show's latest episode.
Before the episode aired, she shared a bunch of photos of herself wearing the garment — which fans absolutely loved.
However, things soon got awkward for Katy when the metallic top broke live on air.
Contestant Roman Collins was singing “It's A Man's Man's Man's World” by James Brown when judge Katy’s top broke, meaning that the artist was forced to enlist the help of several wardrobe assistants.
Sharing a candid video of exactly what went down, Katy revealed she was later forced to hide behind her desk and hold a cushion to her chest due to the wardrobe malfunction.
“My top broke #idol,” she captioned her Instagram post, in which she can be heard telling her wardrobe team, “I need my top to stay on!”
“If it’s not fixed, this show is gonna get more than it wanted,” she joked before later joking that contestant Roman’s performance was the reason for the break: “That song broke my top off... I guess it is a woman’s world!”
Reacting to the awkward moment online, one fan wrote, “You know it's serious fashion when the power tools come out.”
“It’s serious fashion when power tools come out this so iconic,” someone else echoed on X, formerly known as Twitter.