Earlier this week, Katy Perry caused a stir online after a bizarre video of her eye appearing to “malfunction” went viral across social media.
The footage was captured at one of Katy’s recent Las Vegas shows by several concertgoers who saw the singer repeatedly pressing her temple as she seemingly struggled to keep her eye open.
The video immediately sparked a ton of different conspiracy theories online. Many users guessed that Katy had been wearing really strong eyelash glue and that her eye was simply stuck closed as a result.
“i’m convinced that katy perry eye video is just my girl struggling with her lashes.. maybe she used some new glue and it was extra strength,” one person tweeted.
“When that lash [glue] isn’t fully dry and closes ur eyes,” another person wrote.
However, upon watching the video a few more times, several fans started to speculate that this was something bigger than a little lash glue. They suggested that Katy was a “clone” or a “robot” who had been “glitching.”
“That’s not no lash glue doing that, that a clone fan and I’m deadass not playing. That’s not the real Katy Perry lmfao,” one person said. “Katy Perry is definitely a robot and she was definitely malfunctioning on that stage….” another person tweeted.
A third user wrote, “The Katy Perry robot is glitching,” while another described the apparent “eye glitch malfunction” as “freaking bizarre.”
Over on TikTok, more fans seemed convinced that Katy was a robot suffering some sort of “mechanical failure” and suggested that her touching her temple was actually an attempt at resetting herself.
“Mechanical failure,” one person commented under a video of the apparent glitch. “she even press that button to keep it open.”
“Her clone was glitching. That’s scary,” another guessed.
“She keeps pressing the same spot, like a button reset,” a third person said.
Some people went on to guess that Katy had been “paying homage to the all seeing eye,” aka the Illuminati, while others expressed a broader concern as they suggested she appeared to be “paralyzed.”
Well, now Katy has weighed in on all the conspiracy theories, reassuring fans that the whole thing was just a “party trick.”
Katy poked fun at herself by sharing a video on Instagram of the viral moment as she announced the news of her new Las Vegas residency tour dates.
“POV: when you see new 2023 PLAY dates,” read a caption in the video Katy shared.
And in the caption, Katy appeared to make a jab at the conspiracy theorists. She wrote, “Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!”
“The show’s set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!“ she went on, continuing to shade the numerous theories that had circulated online.
She wrote: “This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too... I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)”
“Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm 🤡⛓ #therealproblemlolhaha😅,” Katy added.
And it turns out that some fans had already been familiar with Katy’s party trick. “its literally part of the set. shes a living katy doll for the entire show, in this act shes in the trash so she does a bit as if shes broken & playing with the whole haunted doll eye thing. it isnt lash glue or one of y'alls conspiracies,” one person clarified.
“In the show, her character is a doll and in a Toy Story type of environment. Her eye is blinking like one of those blinking eye dolls for the show,” another person said.
Katy’s 2023 Vegas residency will feature 14 shows from Feb. 15 to April 15. So if you fancy seeing the now-viral party trick in person, there’s your chance!