Katy Perry Addressed The Viral Video Of Her Eye Twitching After Fans Suggested That She Appeared To Be “Paralyzed” And Expressed Their Concern

Several internet users theorized that Katy was actually a “clone” who'd been “malfunctioning” after the viral video saw her struggling to keep her eye open during a concert in Vegas.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

Earlier this week, Katy Perry caused a stir online after a bizarre video of her eye appearing to “malfunction” went viral across social media.

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for Norwegian Cruise Line

The footage was captured at one of Katy’s recent Las Vegas shows by several concertgoers who saw the singer repeatedly pressing her temple as she seemingly struggled to keep her eye open.

Shine 🅴 @eyesforselenar

wait why’d her eye do that-?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @eyesforselenar

The video immediately sparked a ton of different conspiracy theories online. Many users guessed that Katy had been wearing really strong eyelash glue and that her eye was simply stuck closed as a result.

Twitter

“i’m convinced that katy perry eye video is just my girl struggling with her lashes.. maybe she used some new glue and it was extra strength,” one person tweeted.

🎶ᴴᵉʸʸʸ ᴶᵉˢˢⁱᶜᵃᵃᵃ🎶 @JxLxC13

i’m convinced that katy perry eye video is just my girl struggling with her lashes.. maybe she used some new glue and it was extra strength. i’ve had lash glue melt into my eyes at shows before and my face did something similar to that lol

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @JxLxC13

“When that lash [glue] isn’t fully dry and closes ur eyes,” another person wrote.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Variety

However, upon watching the video a few more times, several fans started to speculate that this was something bigger than a little lash glue. They suggested that Katy was a “clone” or a “robot” who had been “glitching.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Katy Perry

“That’s not no lash glue doing that, that a clone fan and I’m deadass not playing. That’s not the real Katy Perry lmfao,” one person said. “Katy Perry is definitely a robot and she was definitely malfunctioning on that stage….” another person tweeted.

Twitter

A third user wrote, “The Katy Perry robot is glitching,” while another described the apparent “eye glitch malfunction” as “freaking bizarre.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Over on TikTok, more fans seemed convinced that Katy was a robot suffering some sort of “mechanical failure” and suggested that her touching her temple was actually an attempt at resetting herself.

John Shearer / Getty Images for Katy Perry

“Mechanical failure,” one person commented under a video of the apparent glitch. “she even press that button to keep it open.”

TikTok

“Her clone was glitching. That’s scary,” another guessed.

TikTok

“She keeps pressing the same spot, like a button reset,” a third person said.

John Shearer / Getty Images for Katy Perry

Some people went on to guess that Katy had been “paying homage to the all seeing eye,” aka the Illuminati, while others expressed a broader concern as they suggested she appeared to be “paralyzed.”

Influ≡nt 🤳🏽 🎃 @InfluentOnline

Katy Perry’s eye appears paralyzed during a concert.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @InfluentOnline

Well, now Katy has weighed in on all the conspiracy theories, reassuring fans that the whole thing was just a “party trick.”

Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

Katy poked fun at herself by sharing a video on Instagram of the viral moment as she announced the news of her new Las Vegas residency tour dates.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

“POV: when you see new 2023 PLAY dates,” read a caption in the video Katy shared.

And in the caption, Katy appeared to make a jab at the conspiracy theorists. She wrote, “Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!”

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

“The show’s set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!“ she went on, continuing to shade the numerous theories that had circulated online.

Karen Neal / ABC via Getty Images

She wrote: “This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too... I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)”

John Shearer / Getty Images for Katy Perry

“Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm 🤡⛓ #therealproblemlolhaha😅,” Katy added.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

And it turns out that some fans had already been familiar with Katy’s party trick. “its literally part of the set. shes a living katy doll for the entire show, in this act shes in the trash so she does a bit as if shes broken & playing with the whole haunted doll eye thing. it isnt lash glue or one of y'alls conspiracies,” one person clarified.

Daniel Pockett / Getty Images

“In the show, her character is a doll and in a Toy Story type of environment. Her eye is blinking like one of those blinking eye dolls for the show,” another person said.

Katy’s 2023 Vegas residency will feature 14 shows from Feb. 15 to April 15. So if you fancy seeing the now-viral party trick in person, there’s your chance!

Topics in this article