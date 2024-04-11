After Facing Immense Backlash And Being Branded "Disrespectful," JoJo Siwa Has Walked Back Her Claim That She Invented "Gay Pop"

"Why would you come for me for that?" JoJo yelled before later saying: "I definitely am not the inventor of 'gay pop,' for sure not. But I do want to be a piece in making it bigger than it already is."

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

Earlier this week, a clip from a recent JoJo Siwa interview sparked intense backlash online.

Closeup of JoJo Siwa
Cheyenne Boone / MLB Photos via Getty Images

As you might've seen, the clip sees JoJo speaking about her new wave of music. The young star recently underwent a total "rebrand," with many suggesting she's in her "bad girl" era.

Closeup of JoJo Siwa
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Recalling presenting her new sound to her record label, the 20-year-old told Billboard: "I said, 'I want to start a new genre of music.' And they said, 'What do you mean?' I said, 'Well, it's called 'Gay Pop.'"

Closeup of JoJo Siwa
@billboard / Via tiktok.com

Given how long "gay pop" has been a thing and the numerous queer and non-queer artists who invented it, several people were immediately furious at JoJo for insinuating that she'd invented the genre, taking to social media to brand her "disrespectful" and "ignorant."

JoJo Siwa onstage
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for GLAAD

Alt-pop duo Tegan and Sara, who both identify as queer, stitched a TikTok clip of JoJo's interview. At the same time, user @lemongayde expertly broke down why the young singer's comments were so problematic: "Part of being young and queer and coming out and joining this community — entering into this space — is learning your history. Learning your roots and knowing where we've come from, knowing just how much work it has taken to get us where we are today. And to say something as outlandish at the age of effing 20 as you invented the genre of 'gay pop' is achingly disrespectful. You could not have invented something that has been going on long before you were born."

Well, amid the growing backlash, JoJo was approached by TMZ yesterday and questioned about her comment.

Closeup of JoJo Siwa
Monica Schipper / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

At first, JoJo seemed defensive as she suggested that the backlash toward her claim was uncalled for. "Why would you come for me for that?" she yelled before adding, "I could be like, 'I support world peace,' and the world would be like, 'You asshole.'"

JoJo Siwa walking in a parking lot
Mega / GC Images

The TMZ reporter then pointed out to JoJo that people were mainly criticizing her comment because she didn't acknowledge any of the "gay pop" icons that have come before her.

Elton John in performance attire at the piano, singing with emotion
John Atashian / John Atashian / Getty Images

JoJo agreed that "so many" artists have created and contributed to the "gay pop" space. "Madonna, Lady Gaga, fucking Michael Jackson! There's so many people who have made 'gay pop,'" she said.

Lady Gaga onstage
Matt Cardy / Getty Images

"I think I just wanna make it more clear that gay pop is a genre," she said. "You have pop, you have rock, you have country, and you have gay pop."

Closeup of JoJo Siwa
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GLAAD

JoJo then suggested that if you asked somebody to name a "gay pop" artist, they would reply, "What's 'gay pop?'" However, the reporter hit back, stating: "I think they would say Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, Elton John" — to which JoJo agreed.

Freddie Mercury on stage in a white tank top and jeans, with one arm raised holding a mic
Phil Dent / Redferns

Finally, when asked if she wanted to retract her statement, JoJo clarified that she believes she is "definitely not" the inventor of "gay pop."

Closeup of JoJo Siwa
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for GLAAD

"I definitely am not the inventor of 'gay pop,' for sure not. But I do want to be a piece in making it bigger than it already is. I want to bring more attention to it," she said.

Closeup of JoJo Siwa
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Topics in this article

Skip to footer