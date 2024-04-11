After Facing Immense Backlash And Being Branded "Disrespectful," JoJo Siwa Has Walked Back Her Claim That She Invented "Gay Pop"

Alt-pop duo Tegan and Sara, who both identify as queer, stitched a TikTok clip of JoJo's interview. At the same time, user @lemongayde expertly broke down why the young singer's comments were so problematic: "Part of being young and queer and coming out and joining this community — entering into this space — is learning your history. Learning your roots and knowing where we've come from, knowing just how much work it has taken to get us where we are today. And to say something as outlandish at the age of effing 20 as you invented the genre of 'gay pop' is achingly disrespectful. You could not have invented something that has been going on long before you were born."