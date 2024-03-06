Here’s Everything We Know So Far About John Mulaney's Ex-Wife Anna Marie Tendler’s New Memoir, Which Will Detail Her “Heartbreak And Rage”

After previously describing “John’s decision” to end of their marriage as “surreal” and “shocking,” Anna Marie revealed last year that she was hospitalized for “suicidal ideation” in the wake of the divorce.

Leyla Mohammed
This post contains discussion of suicidal ideation and addiction.

John Mulaney's ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, has revealed that she’s releasing a tell-all memoir.

Anna Marie, wearing a feather-accented dress, poses for photos on the red carpet with John, who&#x27;s wearing a patterned jacket and bow tie
Taking to Instagram this week, Anna Marie, 38, shared that her book, titled Men Have Called Her Crazy, will hit shelves later this year, on Aug. 13.

A close-up of Anna Marie in a lacy dress with a slim belt stands outside a building
Revealing just how long she’s been working on the memoir, Anna Marie wrote, “I have been writing this book for two years. More accurately though I have been writing it for close to four decades. I have never been more proud of any work.”

She continued, “It is a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family. And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage—men.”

Anna Marie in a gown with puffed sleeves and a starburst waist design
If you didn’t know, Anna Marie famously found herself at the center of public attention amid her and John's messy divorce, back in 2021.

John and Anna Marie standing together at a media event
In May 2021, the pair issued separate statements announcing their split after six years of marriage, with Anna Marie memorably revealing she was “heartbroken” and suggesting that it had been John’s decision to end their marriage.

The former couple smile for photographers on the red carpet
For those who need a quick refresher, the timeline of John and Anna Marie’s split raised many eyebrows. Just days after they announced their divorce, it was reported that John was dating Olivia Munn — and a few months later, in September, he revealed that Olivia was pregnant.

John in a tuxedo is holding hands with Olivia on the red carpet
John revealed during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he’d “moved out” of his and Anna Marie’s home when he got out of rehab in October — something that wasn’t previously known amongst fans. John checked into rehab for his addiction.

John is wearing a tuxedo as he speaks on stage
“I went to rehab in September, OK? I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” he said. “Then, in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together.”

In Jan. 2022, Anna Marie opened up about her and John’s divorce in detail, telling Harper’s Bazaar that the entire thing was “surreal” and “shocking.”

John and Anna Marie holding hands at a media event
“Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal,” she said. “In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”

Anna Marie in a lace dress stands next to John who is wearing a plaid shirt and blazer at a formal event
The following year, she revealed in a raw essay for Elle that she’d been hospitalized for “depression, self-harm, and severe suicidal ideation” in the wake of the divorce.

Anna Marie in a floral dress stands by a camera and lighting equipment, slightly smiling
She also detailed experiencing a “severe mental health breakdown” amid what “appeared to be the impending end” of her marriage.

You can preorder Anna Marie’s upcoming memoir here.

Dial 988 in the US to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386. Find other international suicide helplines at Befrienders Worldwide (befrienders.org).

