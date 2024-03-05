Apparently, Joe Jonas Would “Be Open” To Stormi Bree Meeting His Daughters “Sometime Soon” Amid Reports That Their Romance Is “Getting More Serious”

It comes weeks after Joe’s estranged wife, Sophie Turner, went public with her new romance with Peregrine Pearson.

Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed Staff

It looks like things between Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree are going from strength to strength.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images, Emma Mcintyre / WireImage

For some context, Joe, 34, was first romantically linked with Stormi, 33, back in January, after they were photographed at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas.

A close-up of Joe in a suit with pattern details
Michael Tullberg / FilmMagic

They’ve since been papped out in Aspen, Colorado, and New York City on a series of apparent dates, marking his first public romance since he and Sophie Turner announced their divorce last September.

Joe and Sophie posing for photographers on the red carpet
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Joe and Sophie were married for four years, and during this time, they welcomed two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 19 months. They announced the news of their divorce with a joint Instagram statement and later got embroiled in a messy legal battle. Sophie has since moved on with Peregrine Pearson.

Now, it seems as though Joe and Stormi are in a great place.

Joe in a casual t-shirt and Stormi in a crop top and high-waisted pants smiling as they hang outside
Bgau, Spnw50 / KHAPBM/SPLASH / BACKGRID

According to US Weekly, who heard from an inside source, things between Joe and Stormi are “getting more serious.”

Joe and Stormi sitting closely on a picnic table
Bgau, Spnw50 / KHAPBM/SPLASH / BACKGRID

“Joe is still dating Stormi and things are going really well,” the insider said. “They haven’t used the love word yet, but they’ve been seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks.”

Close-up of a Stormi wearing a turtleneck and shiny jacket, with slicked-back hair and hoop earrings
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

The source added that Joe is “excited about where things are going” with Stormi, before claiming that he’d be “open” to introducing his two daughters to her “sometime soon.”

Joe in denim jacket and sunglasses pushes a stroller on city sidewalk as Sophie, who&#x27;s wearing a patterned sweater, follows
Gotham / GC Images

“He hasn’t introduced his kids to Stormi yet, but if things continue going well like they have been, then he would definitely be open to them meeting sometime soon,” the source said. BuzzFeed has reached out to Joe’s rep for comment.

Joe Jonas wearing a patterned suit jacket with metal details and a necklace
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

These reports come weeks after Joe’s sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, appeared to accidentally soft-launch his and Stormi’s romance.

Priyanka Chopra in a sequined dress at an event
Taylor Hill / WireImage

Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, got internet users talking after she posted — and then hastily deleted — a photo of four hands clinking champagne glasses. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that one of the hands appeared to have the exact same tattoo that Stormi has on her right hand, leading to heavy speculation that it was her and Joe in the photo alongside Priyanka and Nick.

Three people toasting with champagne flutes over a wooden table with a blurred background
@priyankachopra / Via Instagram: @priyankachopra

But while Joe and Stormi have yet to publicly comment on their relationship status, they’ve certainly not shied away from packing on the PDA in the weeks since.

Just this week, the pair were photographed kissing while out and about at Bondi Bowling Club in Sydney, Australia, with Joe’s brothers, Nick and Kevin, also being pictured at the venue.

the group hanging outside barefoot
Mtrx / MTRX / BACKGRID

