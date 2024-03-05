For some context, Joe, 34, was first romantically linked with Stormi, 33, back in January, after they were photographed at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas.
They’ve since been papped out in Aspen, Colorado, and New York City on a series of apparent dates, marking his first public romance since he and Sophie Turner announced their divorce last September.
Joe and Sophie were married for four years, and during this time, they welcomed two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 19 months. They announced the news of their divorce with a joint Instagram statement and later got embroiled in a messy legal battle. Sophie has since moved on with Peregrine Pearson.