“It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie... I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt,” Jo said.

Jo Koy is reflecting on his awkward hosting gig at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

For those who missed it, actor and comedian Jo delivered a series of jokes during his opening monologue that fell flat amongst celebrity guests at Sunday night’s award show.

One of the most uncomfortable moments came about when Jo jokingly summarized Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie as a film based on a “plastic doll with big boobies” — right after praising Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer as based on a “721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project.”

Celebrities like Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, and Emily Blunt were captured seemingly physically cringing at Jo’s Barbie joke, while director Greta appeared pretty disappointed.

Another super awkward moment involved Jo making a joke about Taylor Swift, who was seated in the audience.

Jo quipped about the huge fanfare around Taylor’s appearances at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL games. He said, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

However, when the camera panned to Taylor, viewers could see that she didn’t look pleased at all.

During his monologue, Jo addressed the overall response to his jokes, going off-script to tell the audience: “I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

But now, Jo has addressed the criticism toward his hosting gig in a little more detail.

Appearing on GMA3: What You Need to Know on Monday, Jo admitted that his jokes bombing at the Golden Globes “hurt.”

“I had fun. You know, it was a moment that I’ll always remember,” he said. “It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie… I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt,” he said.

“I hit a moment there where I was like, ‘Ah.’ Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic, but that hosting position, it’s a different style. I kind of went in and did the writer’s thing. We had 10 days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I got to still say I loved what I did,” he added.

Jo went on to address Taylor’s reaction to his joke about her in more detail.

When asked if there were any specific moments that he felt fell a little flat, Jo replied, “I think it was when the Taylor one was just a little flat... It was a weird joke, I guess.”

However, Jo explained, “It was more on the NFL... I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

