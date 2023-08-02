“Oscar is such a good friend. Because I was so nervous, he played music, and we drank a little bit of bourbon. He’d say, 'Just pretend there’s nobody else here. It’s okay.' And there’s a song I really like, so he’d start singing in between the takes. So, I was like, Okay, just lock eyes on him. The most beautiful part of one of the love scenes is the love in their eyes when they’re looking at each other. And he helped create that,” she said.