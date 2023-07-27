Jamie Lynn Spears Recalled Being Told That She Was The “Worst Human Alive” After Getting Pregnant At 15 And That She'd “Ruined” “Every Young Girl” Who Watched Her On “Zoey 101”

Jamie Lynn previously revealed that she threatened to file for emancipation from her parents after they “banished” her into isolation and urged her to get an abortion at 15.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

Jamie Lynn Spears is reflecting on her first pregnancy experience as a teenager.

Close-up of Jamie Lynn
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Jamie Lynn, now 32, played the titular character in Nickelodeon sitcom Zoey 101 for a few months before finding out she was pregnant in 2007 at the age of 15.

Close-up of Jamie Lynn smiling
Jason Merritt / FilmMagic

The teenager wound up disappearing from the public eye and welcoming her baby, Maddie, in private. Last year, Jamie Lynn revealed in her wide-ranging memoir that she and her mom, Lynne Spears, stayed in a remote cabin somewhere in Mississippi after she told her parents that she was pregnant— and that to this day, she’s unsure what their exact location was.

Lynne and Jamie Lynn on the red carpet
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Jamie Lynn alleged in the book, titled Things I Should Have Said, that she was “banished” into isolation by her parents after she refused their repeated requests that she get an abortion or give the baby up for adoption at a “home for unwed mothers.”

Jamie Lynn, Maddie, and Lynne sitting together and smiling
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

What’s more, Jamie Lynn revealed that while she was in hiding — which she allegedly had to keep a secret from everyone, including her sister, Britney Spears — she was kept under extremely tight control by her parents.

Britney and Jamie Lynn at a media event
Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“They took my smartphone away, fearing the news would get out, and insisted that no one share any information with anyone, especially the press. My daddy and I stopped speaking and the tension was terrible,” she wrote.

Close-up of Jamie Lynn in a tank top and jeans
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

“Home felt like a prison without a smartphone or connection to the outside world,” she added. “My team believed everyone outside of the inner circle was a potential threat. They went so far as hiding my pregnancy from my sister, claiming, ‘It's too risky to tell Britney about the baby.’ I needed her more than ever and she wasn't able [to] help me in my most vulnerable time.”

Close-up of Jamie Lynn smiling
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Jamie Lynn also revealed that she ended up threatening to file for emancipation — which is when a minor is legally freed from control by their parents or guardians — after her mom and dad refused to let her move out once she’d given birth. However, she ultimately decided not to go ahead with the legal battle in order to avoid more negative press around their family.

Close-up of Jamie Lynn
C Flanigan / WireImage

Today, Maddie is 14 years old, and Jamie Lynn is also mom to Ivey Joan, 4, whom she shares with her husband, Jamie Watson.

Close-up of Jamie and Jamie Lynn smiling at a media event
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Looking back on her first pregnancy experience during an appearance on the Better Tomorrow podcast this week, Jamie Lynn — who is currently reprising her famous Nickelodeon role in the new reboot Zoey 102 — candidly recalled making the difficult choice to walk away from Zoey 101 when she found out she was expecting.

Close-up of Jamie Lynn at a media event
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

“That was something I took responsibility for [in a] way that made sense for me,” she said of her decision to step away from the show. “That doesn’t make sense for everyone else, but it made sense for me.”

Close-up of Jamie Lynn at a media event and holding a microphone
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Paramount+

Jamie Lynn went on to recall being told that her decisions concerning the pregnancy were going to leave young girls who watched her on Nickelodeon “ruined.”

Close-up of Jamie Lynn
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

“The whole world came down and told me I was the worst human alive for doing so and that every young girl who ever watched my show was going to be ruined because of me and my personal decision.”

Close-up of Jamie Lynn sitting
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

And briefly touching on her experience living in isolation, Jamie Lynn told podcast host Hannah Brown that she ended up gaining a “different outlook” on public scrutiny after having more meaningful interactions in the small town where she was staying.

Close-up of Jamie Lynn holding a microphone at a podium
Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

“I didn’t have a cellphone, I had a house phone. I was like, ‘No one call me,’ [and] I put myself on a budget” she began. “I had a budget for like 10 years that I lived very strictly by, and I just wanted to be normal and I just really wanted to be away.”

Close-up of Jamie Lynn at a media event
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The actor went on, “I think being in a small town and going into a store [where the clerk] who’s checking you out doesn’t care about who you are, what you’re doing, or who’s taking your picture, she’s trying to get home to her kids.”

Close-up of Jamie Lynn waving, smiling, and holding a beverage
Alessio Botticelli / GC Images

She added, “Interacting with people like that on a daily basis makes you have a much different outlook whenever a newspaper writes a bad headline about you that’s not true. Like, you know what, that doesn’t matter. These are the people that matter.”

Close-up of Jamie Lynn performing
Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

You can listen to Jamie Lynn’s full appearance on the Better Tomorrow podcast here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer